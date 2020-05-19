coronavirus covid-19 illustration file photo cdc dark background

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals the structure of the novel coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named COVID-19.

 CDC

Lancaster County’s coronavirus death rate ranks 10th among Pennsylvania's 67 counties, according to new figures from the state Department of Health.

As of Monday, the county had a rate of 48 deaths per 100,000 residents, ranking it above the state average of 38 but well below state-leading Delaware County, at 80, and Philadelphia County, at 70.

Lancaster ranked higher than any of its neighboring counties, except for Berks, whose rate was 62 deaths per 100,000 residents.

The rate was 44 in Chester, 18 in Dauphin, 17 in Lebanon and 4 in York.

Sign up for our newsletter

The figures are included on a new web page the health department is using to report deaths, which it is now counting with only one, rather than two, software systems from which it previously had to reconcile figures. That process caused delays and confusion.

With the switch, the state’s death tally in Lancaster County is at 259, which is much closer to the 263 being reported Tuesday by Lancaster County’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, whose more timely numbers had generally been running much higher than the state’s figures.

As part of its new reporting on coronavirus deaths, the health department has also begun to release its limited data on race of victims, though that is not broken down by county. In Lancaster County, according to Diamantoni’s data, 91% of victims have been White, 6% Hispanic, 2% Black and 2% Asian/Pacific Islander.

COUNTYTOTAL NUMBERDEATH RATE PER   
 OF DEATHS100,000 RESIDENTS
Delaware45180
Philadelphia1,10970
Montgomery57569
Bucks42668
Berks26262
Lackawanna12760
Northampton17658
Monroe8953
Lehigh18249
Lancaster25948
Columbia2944
Chester23044
Beaver7043
Luzerne12439
Susquehanna1537
Carbon2234
Pike1730
Wyoming519
Dauphin5018
Franklin2717
Lebanon2417
Cumberland4217
Schuylkill2115
Wayne714
Allegheny14512
Westmoreland3811
Lawrence89
Juniata28
Lycoming98
Fulton17
Butler126
Clarion25
Adams55
Bradford35
Tioga25
Indiana45
Bedford24
York184
Mercer44
Armstrong23
Centre53
Fayette43
Snyder13
Mckean12
Washington52
Mifflin12
Northumberland22
Perry12
Union12
Cambria22
Erie42
Blair11
PENNSYLVANIA4,62438