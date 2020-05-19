Lancaster County’s coronavirus death rate ranks 10th among Pennsylvania's 67 counties, according to new figures from the state Department of Health.

As of Monday, the county had a rate of 48 deaths per 100,000 residents, ranking it above the state average of 38 but well below state-leading Delaware County, at 80, and Philadelphia County, at 70.

Lancaster ranked higher than any of its neighboring counties, except for Berks, whose rate was 62 deaths per 100,000 residents.

The rate was 44 in Chester, 18 in Dauphin, 17 in Lebanon and 4 in York.

The figures are included on a new web page the health department is using to report deaths, which it is now counting with only one, rather than two, software systems from which it previously had to reconcile figures. That process caused delays and confusion.

With the switch, the state’s death tally in Lancaster County is at 259, which is much closer to the 263 being reported Tuesday by Lancaster County’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, whose more timely numbers had generally been running much higher than the state’s figures.

As part of its new reporting on coronavirus deaths, the health department has also begun to release its limited data on race of victims, though that is not broken down by county. In Lancaster County, according to Diamantoni’s data, 91% of victims have been White, 6% Hispanic, 2% Black and 2% Asian/Pacific Islander.