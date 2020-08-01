This July was likely the hottest on record, according to Eric Horst, director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center.

In a tweet Friday, Horst said while the county hasn’t seen individual record highs, temperatures “have tracked consistently above the long-term averages … likely making this the warmest July on record in our area.”

Temperature records go back to 1914.

All but four days in July have had temperatures over the average highs for those dates, Millersville weather data shows. The average daily high this July was 91.6 degrees — more than 5 degrees above normal.

July also had the year’s hottest day: On July 19, the mercury hit 98 degrees.

The month didn’t offer much relief at night, either. The average daily low in July was 69.4 degrees, more than 6 degrees above normal.

While the extreme heat in Lancaster County may start to subside as Halloween decorations and pumpkin-spice-flavored coffees begin to reemerge and as students prepare to return to school this month, the threat of a possible hurricane or tropical storm looms.

In another tweet Friday, Horst said Hurricane Isaias, which could hit Florida as early as today, is expected to curl up the Northeast next week, bringing with it rain, strong winds and potential flooding.

“The official forecast has #Isaias as a tropical storm near Cape May (New Jersey) on Tuesday afternoon,” he said. “Stay aware.”