More cows and horses than businesses line a long stretch of Route 222 that leads to the Maryland-Pennsylvania line, in a state legislative district whose representative recently became Speaker of the House.

Rock Springs Deli is one of the few stops for food along the highway as it winds from Lancaster County to neighboring Maryland.

“Usually we get overlooked,” said Ray Duncan, a resident of southern Lancaster County, who was finishing a pizza at the deli last week with brothers Kenny and George Ray.

But the rural community is in the spotlight, with June’s election of southern Lancaster County native Bryan Cutler to the most powerful position in the state House of Representatives. While the majority of Pennsylvania speakers in the 141 years of the position’s history have come from urban areas such as Philadelphia or Pittsburgh (26 from Philadelphia; 15 from Allegheny County), Cutler’s speakership is one of few to come from southcentral, rural Pennsylvania. Area constituents say they are excited to see their small-town, traditional values represented in the House’s highest office.

“We’re glad he’s from Central Pa.,” Duncan said.

Cutler represents the 100th House District, which covers all of southern Lancaster County and which stretches to Millersville and Intercourse. Cutler's district includes the entire Solanco School District, as well as parts of Lancaster, Penn Manor and Pequea Valley school districts. Solanco and Penn Manor are the first and second largest districts geographically in the county, respectively Solanco includes Bart, Colerain, Drumore, East Drumore, Eden, Fulton, Little Britain and Providence townships, as well as Quarryville Borough.

The 45-year old speaker’s family has been in Drumore Township, a town of 2,560 people according to the last Census, for two centuries. He lives in a log cabin his parents built on his grandfather’s dairy farm, where he still lives today with his high school sweetheart Jennifer and their three children. Cutler graduated from Solanco High School in 1993.

“You feel like he’s one of us,” said Kenny Ray.

While other parts of Lancaster County have been built up, the Southern End has remained rural, said Stanley White, the president of the Southern Lancaster County Historical Society.

Quarryville is the largest town, with a similar population size to Drumore Township but more densely populated (it has a town center or traditional Main Street). Cutler’s district office is in Quarryville on Friendly Drive, smack dab in the middle of the town’s main hub of stores.

Quarryville became the main town for the Solanco area for its railroad stop, so regional farmers could export produce, hay and dairy, White said.

“We pretty much joke it takes 20 minutes to get to anything here,” White said.

The hilly drive to get to Peach Bottom down its only major highway is marked by small businesses, like Peach Bottom Consignment Shop.

Everyone in the district seems to know the Cutler family.

Jenna Brown, 17, has been working since she was 14 at the thrift store. A rising senior, she attends Solanco High School with one of Cutler’s children.

“It’s cool; we can get our local values represented, someone who understands a small-town community,” she said.

Linda Groff, a paraeducator at Solanco School District and employee at Maplehofe Dairy, said she’s glad to see Cutler get this promotion.

The fact that he’s coming from her rural town where she raised seven children, rather than a major metropolitan area: “That makes it even more precious,” she said.

Cutler is one of just a handful of prominent politicians from the area (other than his childhood friend Sen. Ryan Aument). Norman Wood is the only other modern politician from the area, who got his namesake bridge over the Susquehanna connecting York and Lancaster counties built, White said. David Ramsay, a sergeant in the Revolutionary War working with George Washington, who became the nation’s first historian, also lived there. Lancaster County had one speaker of the House in the past: Aaron B. Hess, who led the chamber from 1929-30 as the country went into the Great Depression.

During debate on the House floor on April 30 while Cutler was still majority leader, he rejected an argument from Democratic Rep. Greg Vitali, Delaware County, during an exchange about reopening sectors of the economy, including garden stores.

"I understand Whole Foods may be open in your area, but in my area, we grow our own food," Cutler said during the debate.

He wasn’t kidding.

Once you get off the major highway, it’s possible to sit parked in the middle of a four-way intersection for five minutes without seeing another car.

Small farms like “Peace and Quiet Farm” sell products out of their homes.

Broadband internet isn’t accessible to all properties in the area, including the historical society president’s home. White must go up the street to a neighbor’s home and connect to their WiFi if he needs to use it.

“We’re right in the middle of no-man’s-land,” he added.