More money is being made available to Lancaster County businesses that are struggling in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners reached an agreement with the Economic Development Company of Lancaster and Lancaster Chamber of Commerce on a third round of economic stimulus using $10 million in federal CARES Act funds.

This round will be open to larger businesses with up to 500 employees, whereas the first and second rounds were for businesses with fewer than 20 and 100 employees, respectively.

“This phase really is targeted at those businesses that have had sustained revenue loss of 40% or more,” said Heather Valudes, vice president of the Lancaster Chamber. “Really targeted at theaters, child and family care, preforming arts, museums, amusement, hotels, lodging, food, beverage, personal care; some of those industries that have had that sustained loss.”

The county received $95 million in aid from Congress, with much of it spent on economic recovery and virus mitigation efforts. In May the commissioners set aside $25 million for a business relief program to be implemented by the EDC and the Lancaster Chamber.

That money was disbursed in he first two rounds of the program, which saw 2,127 businesses request over $58 million in relief. The Economic Development Company and county awarded roughly $27 million in grants to 939 applicants.

“We’ve always said we need to protect lives and livelihoods and the backbone of our economy is the small businesses in the community,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said. “This is going to be also available to those small businesses that are above 100 (employees), between 100 and 500, and some of those fall into those categories that have sustained losses, sustained shutdowns. They are an important part of our economy.”

The amount of money that businesses could receive in the third round will vary based on business size. Grant amounts, eligibility requirements and application details will be posted on RecoveryLancaster.com within the next two weeks.

The application period will be open from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, with disbursement planned by mid-December.

The board of commissioners also made allocations for an additional $20 in CARES money, setting aside funds for municipalities, schools, tourism promotion, nursing homes and COVID-19 test and mitigation.