Police in East Earl Township have charged a third man in an April 2021 barn fire that cost more than $500,000 in damages and destroyed farming equipment.

Charles Newswanger, 21, of East Earl Township, is charged with arson, criminal conspiracy, agricultural vandalism and causing or risking a catastrophe for his involvement in the East Earl Township barn on fire in the 200 block of Bridgeville Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. on April 8, 2021, police said. A criminal docket indicates police filed the charges on Aug. 18 and arrested him on Aug. 20.

Police identified Newswanger as a suspect after two others also charged with the fire told investigators he was also involved, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Police previously charged Christopher Adam Good, 24, and Jonathan Lynn Yoder, 19, in June 2021.

Newswanger, Good and Yoder caused $520,000 in damage and endangered the lives of 115 firefighters from 15 departments who fought the fire for nearly six hours, according to the affidavit. The fire also destroyed hay, a 2005 John Deere harvester and a 2004 John Deere tractor, according to previous reporting.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal determined that one of the likeliest causes of the fire was arson.

Newswanger is being held at Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Heisse, according to a criminal docket.

Court documents indicate Yoder negotiated a guilty plea agreement and was sentenced to two to eight years in state prison for arson, causing catastrophe, conspiracy, burglary and agricultural vandalism.

Good turned himself in to authorities in Tuscarawas County, Ohio on July 6, 2021. He is currently free on $25,000 unsecured bail and is awaiting the call of the criminal trial list − a case's last formal stop before trial − scheduled for Sept. 30 in Lancaster County Court, according to court documents. He is charged with causing catastrophe, conspiracy, arson and agricultural vandalism.