If you think you may need to be tested for COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has instructions for you.

In a tweet Friday, March 13, the department instructed people to call their health care provider if they have one.

People who don't have a health care provider should call the department at 1-877-PA-HEALTH, it said. Providers who think a patient should be tested can should call the same number, and the department also lists a contact form for doctors who have clinical questions.

It also provided guidance on when to seek care if experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Testing at the state lab is going through the Department of Health. State epidemiologist Dr. Sharon Watkins said Thursday that its physicians are taking calls around the clock and evaluating each situation.

"We do prioritize those who have confirmed exposure to a case or travel that is concerning. Also hospitalized patients that have no other reason for being sick in an area that there may have been some spread of disease," she said. "I assure you we have been testing individuals as needed."

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said two commercial laboratories are offering tests and doctors can also order from them.

"If a physician wants to order a test now, they can order at test through commercial laboratories," she said. "They’re not being done in Pennsylvania, but it can be shipped there."

Many Lancaster-area health systems and insurers have phone lines or virtual visit options that they're encouraging patients to use. Information on some of those is available here.

WellSpan Health's coronavirus page offers an automated online feature called "Coronavirus Assessment Tool." If you are having concerns about COVID-19, it says, "use this tool to get suggested next steps based on the most recent guidance from the CDC."