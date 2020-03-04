Flu cases are on the downswing but still a concern as Pennsylvania prepares for potential coronavirus cases here, health officials said Tuesday.
Pennsylvania has no confirmed cases of coronavirus but more than 100,000 of flu, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, noting that healthy habits like frequent handwashing and staying home when sick help prevent the spread of both.
She also emphasized that the COVID-19 situation is rapidly developing and poses a significant threat to public health and said, "We will not be surprised if we have a positive test."
Here are three things to know about flu in Pennsylvania right now.
Peak may be past
The weekly number of confirmed cases peaked in mid-February and has declined significantly for the past three weeks.
However, the peak was almost as high as in the 2017-18 season, which was the worst in recent memory, and levels are still at or above the top levels of ordinary seasons. And per the department, flu is expected to continue through March.
Most people who get the flu aren't tested, according to experts, so the actual number affected would be much higher than the confirmed case count, which stands at 106,013 in Pennsylvania and 2,329 in Lancaster County.
By comparison, the 2017-18 season ended with 122,030 cases of which 4,570 were here.
Past 9 weeks of #flu season in PA per @PAHealthDept. It's been a doozy. pic.twitter.com/xsvIIHOMwY— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) March 3, 2020
74 deaths, including 3 here
The season tally stands at 74 deaths, including at least three in Lancaster County — two people over age 65, and one in the 50-64 age group.
Final numbers for the last three seasons were 149, 258 and 157 deaths statewide, with 12, 12 and seven confirmed here.
Nationwide this season has hit young people hard, with 125 pediatric deaths so far. Only one of the children was in Pennsylvania; according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the second-grader from Delaware County died Feb. 16.
Adult Pennsylvania flu deaths have been in the following age groups:
- 19-49: 9 deaths
- 50-64: 14 deaths
- 65+: 50 deaths
The latest CDC estimates, which use a broader definition of "flu-associated" deaths, are 18,000 deaths and 32 million illnesses nationwide.
The flu's fatality rate in recent years has been about 0.1%, which means roughly one in a thousand people who gets it dies. COVID-19's isn't fully known yet.
U.S. health officials Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield wrote an article in the New England Journal of Medicine saying initial reports indicated about 2% of patients died, but as more about less acute cases becomes known, the fatality rate may turn out to be "considerably less than 1%."
Better than recent vaccines
The flu vacccine is updated each year, and the CDC estimates how effective it is in reducing the risk of having to go to the doctor.
Overall, it says, this season's shot is about 45% effective — higher than both the last two seasons, which were at 38% and 29%.
The CDC also said this year's vaccine effectiveness appears to be 55% for children, 25% for people 18 to 49 years old, and 43% for people age 50 and older.
An annual flu shot is recommended for almost everyone 6 months and older, and the CDC said it's not too late to get one.
Knowing the 🅕🅐🅒🅣🅢 about #COVID19 can help stop the spread of rumors:1️⃣ diseases can make 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 sick regardless of their race or ethnicity2️⃣ the risk of getting COVID-19 in US is currently 𝙡𝙤𝙬 pic.twitter.com/Ikrr20voSh— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 3, 2020