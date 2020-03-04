According to local newspaper records, more than 600 died during October 1918 from the flu or from the pneumonia that often followed it. At the height of the epidemic, schools, churches, stores and saloons were shut down. Local hospitals had patients in hallways and offices. Funeral homes were overwhelmed with too many dead and too few coffins; and the state health commissioner decreed that no train or automobile traveling through Lancaster was allowed to stop.

Few remember the illness which killed nearly 700,000 in the United States and 30 million worldwide that fall.