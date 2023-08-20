Lancaster County school districts report some improvement in filling non-teaching and support staff jobs compared to last year’s struggle.

And one major private bus company hired by the school districts to provide transportation has also experienced fewer issues finding workers.

Paraprofessional, custodian and food service roles are among the most difficult to fill, according to Flip Steinour, Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 assistant to the executive director. Steinour talks often with administrators in the 22 public school districts across Lancaster and Lebanon counties served by the IU13. Paraprofessionals work alongside teachers to provide instructional support and services for students.

At IU13, Steinour said it’s been even more difficult to recruit this year, leaving the agency with 137 openings for paraprofessionals and personal care assistants going into the 2023-24 school year compared to 93 last year.

“I’m hearing the same conversation across the entire nation about what they’re doing, and we’re all trying different things,” he said. “There has not yet been one silver bullet to solve the problem.”

Several Lancaster County district administrators told LNP | LancasterOnline they had either the same level of difficulty or less difficulty recruiting support staff compared to last year, when businesses and institutions across the economy struggled with a worker shortage largely attributed to the pandemic.

Most school districts couldn’t comment about bus driver staffing as they hire private companies. Dave Schlotter, Brightbill Transportation’s safety and operations manager, said he’s seen much more success this year compared to last year. Brightbill serves five Lancaster County districts.

“Things have turned around this year,” Schlotter said. “There are more people looking for work.”

The same seems to be true in the Penn Manor School District, for example, where the staffing situation had improved, with only 7.5 vacancies on its 260-member support staff, compared to 28.5 vacancies last year, according to Superintendent Phil Gale.

“We’re in good shape compared to last year,” he said.

Cocalico School District has between 14 and 16 openings on its 207-member support staff, with the most challenging position to fill being food service workers, according to Sherry Luttrell, the district’s director of human resources. But, Luttrell said staffing has improved for Cocalico over the past year. She pointed to an early January start to recruiting for the 2023-24 school year as part of the reason.

Ephrata Area School District Superintendent Brian Troop said the district continues to struggle to fill paraprofessional positions but has adjusted its pay rates to be competitive and combined some part-time positions to create full-time positions with benefits to entice applicants.

It’s hard to tell at this point, however, whether the district’s overall staffing situation has improved or worsened since last year, according to district spokesperson Sarah McBee.

Either way, Steinour said the staffing shortage continues. For that, he blames the economy and a lack of respect for educators in general.

Paraprofessionals, for example, don’t make an hourly rate much higher than that of an employee for McDonald’s ($11 to $17) or Target ($15 to $24), Steinour said. Paraprofessionals, who start at roughly $15 to $16 an hour in Pennsylvania, are also limited to nine months of wages (during the school year) compared to a full year of wages that corporate employees benefit from.

“Folks are trying to figure out how to pay the rent and every little bit matters,” Steinour said.