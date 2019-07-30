Editor's note: Officials previously reported the age of the victim as a 21-year-old.

A lone Columbia Borough police car sat outside the apartment at the corner of North Third and Walnut Streets mid-morning Tuesday.

Inside the building Monday evening, a 17-year-old shot his 19-year-old friend while holding a handgun he didn't think was loaded, according to charging documents from police.

Police charged Antonio Acosta as an adult with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the victim as Nicholas Mills. An autopsy is planned for Wednesday morning.

A few doors down the 100 block of Third Street, Kyla Hess said she knew both from Columbia School District.

Hess, 16, a rising sophomore, said she was "shocked."

"They were best friends. They were with each other every single day," Hess said, adding she would see them walk by her house.

"Knowing Antonio, I don't think he would purposely kill someone," she said.

Acosta told police that he did not know the gun was loaded. "I didn't mean for this to happen, I'm sorry," he said, according to charging documents.

Across the street, Charles and Mildred Morehart sat on their front porch clutching word search booklets. That's what they had been doing Monday evening around 8 p.m. when they saw their young neighbor run out his front door and collapse on the sidewalk across the street, they said.

"It's a shame," said Charles Morehart, 67, a former firefighter in Columbia.

Another neighbor, 48-year-old Allen Seidel, said he came outside when he heard police. He saw an officer trying to resuscitate the 21-year-old man.

"It was heartbreaking to see that," he said.

Seidel knows Mills' mother and spoke with her after the incident.

"She's broke. She's definitely broke," Seidel said.

Leo Lutz, mayor of Columbia Borough, said in a phone call that investigators were conducting interviews and going over information.

"We don't want to see that kind of crime committed in Columbia Borough. We don't want to see our young people get tangled up in that kind of action," Lutz said.

He said borough police work to be engaged in the community, particularly with young people. They want Columbia to be a safe place.

"When you have one young person who's dead, and another young person facing charges ... they're too young for this to happen," Lutz said.

No one answered the door at Acosta's Perry street home late Tuesday morning.