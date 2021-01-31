They thought they were signing up to be vaccinated, but doses were earmarked for IU13 staff

Sixty-six-year-old Donna Hlavacek had difficulty finding an appointment in Lancaster County for a COVID-19 vaccine until a friend forwarded her a link to get vaccinated through Sloan’s Pharmacy. She eagerly signed up herself and her 90-year-old mother.

What Hlavacek didn’t know, though, is that the doses had been reserved for Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 employees.

She, along with roughly 100 people who had made appointments for Saturday, were informed Sloan’s Pharmacy would not be vaccinating them.

“I understand that you have to make a cut off, but there was no cut off here,” the Manheim Borough resident said, noting her age and an underlying health condition make her eligible under Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine rollout.

Those currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine include:

• Health care workers and employees not directly involved in patient care, but who could be exposed to infectious material such as housekeeping staff.

• Pennsylvanians in long-term care facilities, which includes nursing homes.

• People age 65 and older, the age cohort most at risk to the novel coronavirus.

• Those age 16 to 64 with high-risk conditions.

‘Thought they were helping’

Educators are included in Phase 1B.

The IU13, which employs nearly 1,700 people, delivers services to school districts that include special and adult education; Head Start and Early Head Start, among others.

Shannan B. Guthrie, IU13 program director and spokeswoman, said the organization received approval from the state Department of Health to inoculate its employees, a claim health department officials did not confirm.

“While the state remains in phase 1A of the vaccination plan, the department would not have granted approval for a vaccination clinic to administer doses to individuals who do not currently qualify to receive the vaccine,” Barry Ciccocioppo, a health department spokesman, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Individuals younger than 65, without a chronic health condition or who do not work in a health care or long-term care setting do not qualify for the COVID-19 under the Phase 1A, according to an eligibility quiz on the state health department’s website.

Guthrie said the selected employees were health-care professionals and staff who provide personal care to students with developmental disabilities. IU13 is paying $15 per person to vaccinate roughly 500 staff members.

An internal email, Guthrie said, was mistakenly forwarded to others outside the organization.

“Somebody probably thought they were helping and it lead to this situation,” Guthrie said.

‘We can’t possibly meet the demand’

Despite being prioritized, seniors like Hlavacek have faced challenges getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unable to find providers in Lancaster County, an untold number of Lancastrians have traveled to Lehigh County hospitals to be vaccinated.

In a media call Friday, state health officials acknowledged the scarcity.

“We know that we can’t possibly meet the demand,” said April Hutcheson, a state health department spokeswoman.

Pennsylvania has been allocated — through Saturday — roughly 1.8 million doses, nearly half of which have been administered, according to state health data. That equates to 719,928 Pennsylvanians who have received at least one of two doses.

The Biden administration has pledged a 16% increase in its vaccine shipments to states over the next couple of weeks and has committed to buy 100 million additional doses with the aim of vaccinating 300 million Americans by the end of summer.

‘Monumental failure’

The promises, however, are of little comfort to Hlavacek and others eligible for and seeking a vaccine now.

It’s led to criticism about how local authorities have implemented the state’s vaccination plan.

“I understand this is a scarce resource and there is far greater demand than the current supply,” Hlavacek said at the IU13 Saturday where employee badges were checked outside facility, where vaccines were being administered. “This is an example of an institution exerting power not available to individuals.”

Hlavack and her mother did not get vaccinated Saturday.

All three of the county’s hospitals — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, UPMC Lititz and WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital — are vaccinating most of their employees, including those working remotely.

Vaccination providers, Hutcheson said, have agreed to observe to state protocols.

“It’s important that we adhere to our vaccination plan,” Hutcheson said.

Changes to the state’s plan in response to updated federal government guidance, though, has led to widespread confusion. And that, at least one advocate for seniors said, requires greater transparency.

“It’s just a monumental failure all over the place and everyone was left to ad hoc it,” said Sam Brooks, a Philadelphia attorney and program manager for the National Consumer Voice for Long Term Living, an advocacy organization.

“That’s why people are skipping in line.”

‘We’re just trying to do our best’

While health officials have worried about whether the public would roll up their sleeves, Jake Sherk, co-owner of Sloan’s Pharmacy, described a pent-up demand for the COVID-19 vaccines.

Within hours of announcing the pharmacy had requested doses, Sherk said its four stores had fielded roughly 400 calls from individuals requesting the vaccine.

Having received his first shipment this week, Sherk said he’s already inoculated his staff and intends to hold a “friends and family” vaccination event in the near future.

While he, too, said state officials gave the thumbs up for Saturday’s clinic, he also conceded he wasn’t acquainted with the guidelines.

“I don’t even know who’s in 1A,” Sherk said. “We’re just trying to do our best to keep everyone happy.”

Sherk said he hoped to have enough vaccine next week to meet the demand.

“It’s gonna get down to people just need to be patient,” Sherk said.

