At least two families came to pick up the bodies of their loved ones — with police on site — from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home in Millersville Saturday, one day after LNP reported the Pennsylvania Department of State had initiated a disciplinary action against the business.

Rob Miller, whose father, Raymond Durkaj, died Jan. 2, arrived to the funeral home with a funeral director and a Manor Township police officer on site around noon Saturday. When Miller arrived, another family was already waiting for the transfer of their loved one’s remains to another funeral director.

Miller told LNP last week that Andrew Scheid showed up two hours late to an appointment shortly after Durkaj’s death, and kept him and his mother in a room for another two hours while exhibiting erratic and “unprofessional” behavior.

An initial obituary placed on Andrew Scheid’s funeral home website was plagued with misspellings and didn’t even name Durkaj’s wife or children as requested. The obituary, which hadn’t been submitted to LNP for print publishing, stayed online for 3 days before it was taken down and later replaced.

Miller placed his father’s obituary directly with LNP and appeared Jan. 7 in print.

Miller told LNP that an Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home employee informed him earlier this week that his father’s remains were taken to a crematory “in the area” and would be ready for pickup within days.

After reading LNP’s story Friday night, Miller said he reached out to another funeral director, who found out Durkaj’s body had never been sent to the crematory and was still at the funeral home nine days after his death. Miller said that he wasn't aware that the building had refrigerated storage.

“They lied to me,” he said.

Miller’s father’s remains were successfully transferred out of the Andrew Scheid Funeral Home around 2 p.m. Saturday without incident. Andrew Scheid was not present and Miller and the other family waited for nearly 90 minutes before someone showed up at the funeral home.

"His body is not suffering, but now his soul is suffering ... and everybody in the family," Miller said after the incident.

'Gross incompetency’ alleged at funeral home

The Saturday transfers came one day after LNP reported a state disciplinary action that alleged “gross incompetency, negligence and misconduct of the profession” by Scheid.

The 51-page document outlined 10 instances — not including Miller’s ordeal — in which Scheid allegedly violated provisions of the state funeral law, including keeping an unembalmed body unrefrigerated for three days and not returning cremated remains to loved ones, among other counts.

No criminal charges have been filed against Scheid. A spokesman for the District Attorney’s office declined to comment on Friday.

(Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services).

