School District of Lancaster has reassigned Martin School’s longtime principal despite pleadings from parents and students who questioned the move.

During a packed meeting that lasted nearly two hours, the school board Tuesday voted 8-1 to move Barbara Andrews, who’s led Martin for the past 17 years, to Wheatland Middle School to serve as assistant principal for her final year before retirement.

“They just tore the Martin family apart,” Paul O’Shea, a Lancaster Township father told LNP after the vote.

O’Shea and his wife, Cheri O’Shea, were among dozens of residents who showed support for Andrews at the meeting. After the vote, the O’Sheas and others walked out of the meeting and gathered outside — to express their disappointment in the board and, in some cases, to cry.

Many Martin families had T-shirts that read, “Together we are a family.”

David Parry was the lone board member to vote against the leadership change. He told LNP after the meeting that he supported Superintendent Damaris Rau’s decision, but he felt it could’ve been handled better.

“Basically, I think we could have done a better job of communicating with the public to make them more comfortable with the decision,” he said.

Board President Edith Gallagher said she felt for the families worried about what the leadership change means for their kids, but she’s been assured by Rau that this was the right move.

“There’s two sides to every story. But, yeah, it had a huge impact,” she said of the public outcry. “It was a difficult choice.”

Rau declined to comment after the meeting.

The vote came after a public comment period full of support for Andrews and, at times, sharp criticism for Rau and the board from parents and students. To pull Andrews out of the school before her last year — and to do so less than a week before school starts —was short-sighted and mean-spirited, they said.

Ty and Sandra London, of Lancaster Township, brought their three children, each of whom had Andrews as a principal at Martin. They wore matching black Martin T-shirts.

“Dr. Andrews should spend her last year with her family,” Ty London told the board, asking them to reconsider moving Andrews.

Sandra London said it was a “horrific surprise” to learn Andrews was expected to transfer to Wheatland.

Their children, Amia, Kya and Tyran, described Andrews as a loving principal who cared deeply about students and always looked for the best in people.

“She always tried to make the school a welcoming place,” Amia London, an eighth grader at Martin, said.

It’ll be interim principal — and Martin’s former assistant principal — Shelby Cunningham welcoming Martin students beginning school Monday.

Andrews, meanwhile, joins Wheatland’s administrative team of Principal Donald Trost and Assistant Principal Kimberlee Cruz.