Evyn Groom teared up just over a week ago when asked about her impending first day at Wharton Elementary School.

But the second-grader was all smiles Monday after she finished her first day at the School District of Lancaster school.

“It was so easy,” Evyn said.

The largest school district in Lancaster County was the first public district here to welcome students for the 2022-23 school year. Thousands of students at seven more districts start today.

More than 1,000 of the 10,141 School District of Lancaster students began the school year at new schools Monday following changes in the district including new maps for elementary and middle school attendance zones.

Despite the changes, only three students headed to the wrong school Monday morning, said district spokesperson Adam Aurand. The district is working with those families to ensure all changes have been communicated properly, he said.

And as Wharton Elementary Principal Melanie Martinez put it, there’s only one first day.

“After (Monday), they’re all Wharton students,” Martinez said of her returning and new students.

Evyn and her sisters, Virgie and Emarie, felt welcomed as teachers helped them navigate the new school at 705 N. Mary St. in Lancaster city to get to the right classroom.

They were also happy to see smaller and more balanced class sizes – an original goal of the boundary realignment plan, according to previous interviews with district administrators.

“It was a little smaller and it was really nice,” Virgie said. Evyn added that her class last year had 23 students, but at Wharton she had 18 classmates.

Interim Superintendent Matt Pyrzwara said, in addition to experiencing relatively few hiccups with the boundary realignment plan, that the first day for the district was reminiscent of the 2019 school year – before the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the first year since 2019 that the School District of Lancaster began without a mask mandate.

The return to normal was clear on the playground at Wharton Elementary after students were dismissed at 3:15 p.m.

August Eskered Kroll climbed a ladder on the playground as his mother, Chatarina Eskered, called to him from a shady spot by the school. Eskered, who was optimistic about August’s move from Smith-Wade-El Elementary to Wharton for his fifth-grade year, was happy to be welcomed by parents watching their kids by the playground.

While August talked to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter, his close friend Ben ran up. Eskered mentioned Ben, who had attended Wharton previously, helped August acclimate to the new school.

“(The day) went fast,” said August.

August had the choice to stay at Smith-Wade-El to finish out his elementary school years but chose to make new friends at Wharton instead.

He wasn’t nervous for the first day and felt even better when he saw his friends at school.

August and other students in the district watched a video Monday in which Przywara told them to just jump in, much like he did in becoming interim superintendent when former Superintendent Damaris Rau retired.

“I feel like that’s what everybody did today,” Martinez said. “They just jumped in.”

Joining the elementary students on their first day of school Monday were the district’s sixth-graders, Martin School seventh- and eighth-graders, and ninth-graders at McCaskey High School.

Arielle Burke attended her first day of sixth grade at Lincoln Middle School on Monday after her family moved to Lancaster from Maryland. Her mother, Mariah Burke, said Arielle had been nervous about the size of the school compared to the one she attended in Maryland.

“I thought I was going to get lost because the school was big,” Arielle said. Though she did get lost once, overall she said the day was a success because her science teacher had plenty of animals she got to meet including everything from hamsters to snakes.

The remainder of School District of Lancaster students start today along with students at Cocalico, Columbia Borough, Elizabethtown Area, Hempfield, Manheim Township and Pequea Valley school districts.

Students at Conestoga Valley and Lampeter-Strasburg school districts start Wednesday.