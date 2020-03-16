They came to Lancaster as refugees. Now they want to be cops.

Ruhama Lamure, a college student who aspires to be a Lancaster city police officer, didn’t trust law enforcement when she was a girl in Kenya.

Cops took bribes, she said, and crime victims felt abandoned.

But after Lamure and her family, refugees from Ethiopia, were resettled 10 years ago in Mountville, she found out how policing is supposed to work.

“In America, I saw that if anything happens, people call the police,” she said. “I love that there is somebody you can go to.”

Lamure, 22, a junior at Millersville University, now looks forward to the day when she can wear the uniform and serve the community, including its many newcomers.

Recruits sought

The Lancaster Bureau of Police would welcome Lamure’s application as it looks to fill 10 vacancies on its force of 145 uniformed officers, police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser said.

“We certainly want our police department to reflect our community,” Berkihiser said. The force doesn’t currently employ a resettled refugee.

Church World Service, a refugee resettlement agency in Lancaster, is encouraging newcomers to engage with their new community and consider careers such as law enforcement.

“We want them to know they are part of this community, this is their home and they do have a say in what happens here,” said Stephanie Gromek, Church World Service spokesperson.

The agency plans an open house March 26 for new Americans wanting to learn about a career with the local police. The event is 5-7 p.m. at the organization’s offices, 308 E. King St.

“I do feel I’ll definitely bring something to the table” as a Lancaster police officer, Lamure said. “I’ll have that connection with people from different countries where their experience (with police) isn’t anything like it is in America.”

Meelan Uprety, 23, is another resettled refugee who would like to serve his community as a Lancaster officer.

“I had a sense of urgency as a refugee,” said Uprety, a graduate of Lebanon Valley College who was born in a refugee camp in Nepal and was resettled in Lancaster in 2011. “I felt I have to serve the country that provided me a home.”

Uprety, currently a home health care worker, said he fell just short of a passing score on the police exam last year. He plans to study and retake the test.

“I don’t have a Plan B right now,” Uprety said. “I want to do this.”

