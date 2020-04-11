For Keelan Kirchner, choosing a prom dress was an all-day affair.

The Penn Manor High School senior, accompanied by her mother and a friend, drove across the county line in late January to find dresses in York. They stopped at one store. Then another. Then one or two more. She tried on dozens of dresses. No luck.

On the way home, they stopped at a boutique and tried on one more.

“When I put it on, I was like, ‘This is the dress.’ I knew this was the one,” Kirchner said. “It just made me feel so beautiful.”

But now, nearly four months later, the likelihood of Kirchner gliding into prom wearing that dress — a mermaid-cut, periwinkle gown with lace embellishments — is diminishing by the day as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic pile on for Lancaster County students, especially high school seniors.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday ordered all Pennsylvania schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year, and a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect until at least April 30.

A handful of Lancaster County schools have already postponed or canceled prom. For students and parents, eventual cancellations countywide wouldn’t come as a surprise.

“I think at this point prom won’t happen,” Lampeter-Strasburg High School senior Kyra Hersh said.

Hersh said she’s disappointed she might not end senior year celebrating the traditional way with her friends.

“Besides graduation,” she said, “(prom) is one thing that you really look forward to.”

Hersh bought her dress online in March. It was one of several she ordered, knowing she could return the ones she didn’t like.

“When I put this one on, I just felt good in it,” she said. “It was so pretty, and it had pockets.”

Zymair Thedford, a senior at Conestoga Valley High School, said he and his date planned to wear matching, African-themed outfits.

“I was really looking forward to dancing and taking pictures with my classmates and having a good time,” Thedford said.

For many high school seniors, prom is an event with larger-than-life expectations. It’s a moment many remember for the rest of their lives.

“It’s a one-in-a-lifetime experience,” Thedford said.

Kirchner, Hersh and Thedford said they hope to celebrate with friends when the state and federal governments relax social distancing rules.

A couple Lancaster County residents are trying to plan their own event for students over the summer.

Derek Smith, 37, of Lancaster, said he’s trying to connect with parents to offer a prom for either McCaskey High School students or for students countywide.

“I went to McCaskey (High School). I know how big prom is,” he said. “And I know how important that milestone is for your senior year. It’s kind of like the big shebang.”

Smith doesn’t want to duplicate anything the district offers. Those who want to help, Smith said, can email leaveyamark@gmail.com.

Paula Matters, 41, of New Holland, has a similar idea. Her daughter goes to Lancaster Catholic, which canceled its prom. Her daughter’s dress currently hangs in the basement.

“Every time I walk down to the basement, I look at it and it makes me sad,” Matters said.

Matters has communicated with almost a dozen likeminded parents through social media to begin planning an event potentially for the whole county in case schools don’t offer a prom alternative.

To contact Matters and other parents working on the “pop-up prom,” email PopUpPromLanc@gmail.com.

“We just need to at least give them hope,” Matters said.

Hope seems to be in short supply these days for students like Kirchner, who recently wrote a poem to reflect on the importance of prom and other end-of-year celebrations she and her classmates might miss out on because of the health crisis.

It ended like this:

“We will get our diplomas / But not our senior memories / And we will have to leave our high school / without a proper thank you and goodbye / On behalf of all the seniors / Thank you COVID-19 for robbing us of our hope / Dear class of 2020 / We are all heart broken / We will get through this together / You are not alone.”

