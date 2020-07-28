Pennsylvania’s rising rate of new coronavirus cases is entering its sixth week, with a nearly 9% jump in the past seven days, compared with the week before.

Populous counties in the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia regions are seeing some of the highest per-capita rates of new cases.

The state recorded 6,526 new cases of COVID-19 from July 21 through 27, up from 5,996 in the previous seven days. The number of new cases increased in 41 of the state’s 67 counties.

The portion of tests that turned out positive was 5.9%, up from 5.5% the previous week. It increased in 37 of the state’s 67 counties.

Statewide, there were 52 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the seven-day period, but in some counties the rate was nearly twice that level.

Lancaster County was slightly below the state average in both the rate of new cases and the portion of tests that turn out positive, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of Department of Health data.

Lancaster County had 45 new cases per 100,000 from July 21 through 27, up from 43 in the previous seven days. It’s rate of positive tests was 5.7%, up from 5.6% the previous week.

Rates of new cases

Here are the 10 counties with the highest rates of new cases per 100,000 population from July 21 through 27, and whether that is up or down from the previous week.

1) Beaver: 97 (Up)

2) Allegheny: 85 (Down)

3) Delaware: 83 (Up)

4) Franklin: 82 (Up)

5) Philadelphia: 76 (Up)

6) Armstrong: 73 (Up)

7) Lawrence: 65: (Up)

8) Chester: 64 (Up)

9) Bucks: 53 (Up)

10) Indiana: 51 (Up)

Lancaster’s rate of 45 ranked it 17th among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. Rates in neighboring counties included Dauphin, 50; Berks, 47; York, 39; and Lebanon, 34. The state average was 52 new cases per 100,000 population.

Rate of positive tests

Here are the 10 counties with the highest rates of positive tests from July 21 through 27. Higher rates of positive tests can indicate greater community spread of the virus.

1) Franklin: 11.4% (Up)

2) Armstrong: 11.1% (Up)

3) Lawrence: 10.8% (Up)

4) Beaver: 10.0% (Down)

5) Mercer: 8.7% (Down)

6) Allegheny: 8.1% (Down)

7) Cumberland: 7.5% (Up)

8) Delaware: 7.2% (Up)

9) Philadelphia: 6.9% (Up)

10) Berks: 6.8% (Up)

Lancaster’s rate of 5.7% ranked it 19th among the state’s 67 counties. Rates in neighboring counties included Dauphin, 6.7%; York 6.5%; Chester, 6.4%; and Lebanon, 4.7%. The state average was 5.9%.