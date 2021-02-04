It’s been a deadly two months in Lancaster County, with COVID-19 claiming another 354 lives, or nearly six per day, and pushing the pandemic’s total above 870.

But Lancaster, it turns out, has been hit less hard — proportionately — than many other Pennsylvania counties as the coronavirus pandemic’s latest surge has pounded the state and taken its most intense tolls in more lightly populated areas.

From Dec. 1 to Feb. 2, Lancaster County’s per-capita COVID-19 death rate of 65 per 100,000 ranked it 55th among the state’s 67 counties and placed it well below the state average of 89 per 100,000, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state and local data for the period shows.

In the state’s hardest-hit counties, the per capita rates were three to four times higher than Lancaster’s since Dec. 1. The highest rates were 254 per 100,000 in Juniata County and 249 in Mifflin County, both in Central Pennsylvania, and 232 in Warren County, in the northwest.

The 354 Lancaster County deaths from Dec. 1 to Feb. 2 represent about 41% of the county’s total COVID-19 loss of life since March. Statewide, 52% of the pandemic’s deaths have occurred during the recent two-month period, and in 19 counties, the figure was above 80%.

Compared to Lancaster, only 10 counties — including Philadelphia and its suburbs, which were among the hardest-hit counties in the pandemic's initial wave last spring — saw smaller percentages of their total deaths since Dec. 1. And those counties also had some of the state’s lowest per-capita deaths rates over the past two months.

In the eight counties hit hardest, proportionately, since Dec. 1, the vast majority of pandemic deaths have been recent.

In those counties — Juniata Mifflin, Warren, Cambria, Forest, Somerset, Montour and Bedford — the death counts since Dec. 1 have have equaled 71% to 99% of their pandemic totals.

And they are not alone.

In Clarion County, for example, in the state’s northwest, 64 of the county’s 74 COVID-19 deaths occurred since Dec. 1. Among its regional neighbors, the figures were 69 of 75 in Jefferson County; 54 of 58 in McKean; and 90 of 91 in Warren.

In Bedford, in the southwest, 95 of 122 total COVID-19 deaths occurred since Dec 1. And in Juniata, it was 63 of 77.

Below is a list of all 67 Pennsylvania Counties, ranked by their per-capita death rates per 100,000 population. The list also shows each county's actual number of COVID-19 deaths during that period.

Lancaster County's death figure is from data reported by the county's coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. Figures for the other counties are from the state Department of Health, which counts 399 deaths for Lancaster County during the period. The state's figure would rank Lancaster slightly higher on this list, at 73 deaths per 100,000.

County COVID-19 deaths Dec. 1 to Feb 2 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 population Dec. 1 to Feb. 2 Juniata 63 254 Mifflin 115 249 Warren 91 232 Cambria 302 232 Forest 16 221 Somerset 160 218 Montour 37 203 Bedford 95 198 Northumberland 163 179 Clarion 64 167 Fayette 214 166 Tioga 67 165 Sullivan 10 165 Mercer 174 159 Jefferson 69 159 Cameron 7 157 Blair 191 157 Lycoming 172 152 Perry 63 136 Venango 68 134 Butler 250 133 McKean 54 133 Huntingdon 60 133 Crawford 111 131 Indiana 109 130 Union 57 127 Cumberland 304 120 Franklin 185 119 Snyder 48 119 Lawrence 101 118 Westmoreland 406 116 Schuylkill 163 115 Carbon 73 114 Clearfield 89 112 Luzerne 353 111 Armstrong 71 110 Clinton 41 106 Erie 284 105 Beaver 167 102 Columbia 66 102 Adams 95 92 Potter 15 91 Elk 27 90 York 390 87 Centre 136 84 Allegheny 1,018 84 Berks 350 83 Lehigh 305 83 Dauphin 227 82 Lebanon 113 80 Northampton 237 78 Washington 157 76 Wayne 36 70 Greene 25 69 Lancaster 354 65 Lackawanna 129 62 Delaware 337 59 Monroe 97 57 Philadelphia 878 55 Bucks 345 55 Bradford 33 55 Montgomery 453 55 Chester 261 50 Wyoming 12 45 Susquehanna 17 42 Fulton 6 41 Pike 18 32 PENNSYLVANIA 11,199 87