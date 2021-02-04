It’s been a deadly two months in Lancaster County, with COVID-19 claiming another 354 lives, or nearly six per day, and pushing the pandemic’s total above 870.
But Lancaster, it turns out, has been hit less hard — proportionately — than many other Pennsylvania counties as the coronavirus pandemic’s latest surge has pounded the state and taken its most intense tolls in more lightly populated areas.
From Dec. 1 to Feb. 2, Lancaster County’s per-capita COVID-19 death rate of 65 per 100,000 ranked it 55th among the state’s 67 counties and placed it well below the state average of 89 per 100,000, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state and local data for the period shows.
In the state’s hardest-hit counties, the per capita rates were three to four times higher than Lancaster’s since Dec. 1. The highest rates were 254 per 100,000 in Juniata County and 249 in Mifflin County, both in Central Pennsylvania, and 232 in Warren County, in the northwest.
The 354 Lancaster County deaths from Dec. 1 to Feb. 2 represent about 41% of the county’s total COVID-19 loss of life since March. Statewide, 52% of the pandemic’s deaths have occurred during the recent two-month period, and in 19 counties, the figure was above 80%.
Compared to Lancaster, only 10 counties — including Philadelphia and its suburbs, which were among the hardest-hit counties in the pandemic's initial wave last spring — saw smaller percentages of their total deaths since Dec. 1. And those counties also had some of the state’s lowest per-capita deaths rates over the past two months.
In the eight counties hit hardest, proportionately, since Dec. 1, the vast majority of pandemic deaths have been recent.
In those counties — Juniata Mifflin, Warren, Cambria, Forest, Somerset, Montour and Bedford — the death counts since Dec. 1 have have equaled 71% to 99% of their pandemic totals.
And they are not alone.
In Clarion County, for example, in the state’s northwest, 64 of the county’s 74 COVID-19 deaths occurred since Dec. 1. Among its regional neighbors, the figures were 69 of 75 in Jefferson County; 54 of 58 in McKean; and 90 of 91 in Warren.
In Bedford, in the southwest, 95 of 122 total COVID-19 deaths occurred since Dec 1. And in Juniata, it was 63 of 77.
Below is a list of all 67 Pennsylvania Counties, ranked by their per-capita death rates per 100,000 population. The list also shows each county's actual number of COVID-19 deaths during that period.
Lancaster County's death figure is from data reported by the county's coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. Figures for the other counties are from the state Department of Health, which counts 399 deaths for Lancaster County during the period. The state's figure would rank Lancaster slightly higher on this list, at 73 deaths per 100,000.
County
COVID-19 deaths
Dec. 1 to Feb 2
COVID-19 deaths per
100,000 population
Dec. 1 to Feb. 2
Juniata
63
254
Mifflin
115
249
Warren
91
232
Cambria
302
232
Forest
16
221
Somerset
160
218
Montour
37
203
Bedford
95
198
Northumberland
163
179
Clarion
64
167
Fayette
214
166
Tioga
67
165
Sullivan
10
165
Mercer
174
159
Jefferson
69
159
Cameron
7
157
Blair
191
157
Lycoming
172
152
Perry
63
136
Venango
68
134
Butler
250
133
McKean
54
133
Huntingdon
60
133
Crawford
111
131
Indiana
109
130
Union
57
127
Cumberland
304
120
Franklin
185
119
Snyder
48
119
Lawrence
101
118
Westmoreland
406
116
Schuylkill
163
115
Carbon
73
114
Clearfield
89
112
Luzerne
353
111
Armstrong
71
110
Clinton
41
106
Erie
284
105
Beaver
167
102
Columbia
66
102
Adams
95
92
Potter
15
91
Elk
27
90
York
390
87
Centre
136
84
Allegheny
1,018
84
Berks
350
83
Lehigh
305
83
Dauphin
227
82
Lebanon
113
80
Northampton
237
78
Washington
157
76
Wayne
36
70
Greene
25
69
Lancaster
354
65
Lackawanna
129
62
Delaware
337
59
Monroe
97
57
Philadelphia
878
55
Bucks
345
55
Bradford
33
55
Montgomery
453
55
Chester
261
50
Wyoming
12
45
Susquehanna
17
42
Fulton
6
41
Pike
18
32
PENNSYLVANIA
11,199
87