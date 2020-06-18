Several local nursing homes have reached out to Lancaster County for help in testing for COVID-19 and preventing the spread of the virus.

County commissioners allocated more than $900,000 to help the nursing homes. The funds are part of the more than $95 million the county received from the federal government as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The services offered to the nursing homes include disinfecting, one-time COVID-19 testing of residents and staff, and a visit from Cocciardi and Associates Inc., which specializes in industrial hygiene, and environmental and public health and emergency preparedness.

Ed Hurston, the county’s public health emergency consultant, provided the following list of facilities that requested help with:

All three services

Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lancaster Township, Garden Spot Village in Earl Township, Luther Acres in Lititz and Maple Farm in Ephrata Township.

Testing and disinfecting

Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehab Center in West Donegal Township, Fairmount Homes in West Earl Township, Homestead Village in East Hempfield Township, Mennonite Home Care Campus in Manheim Township and Moravian Manor in Lititz.

Testing and Cocciardi and Associates consultation

Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community in Rapho Township.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Testing

Brethren Village in Manheim Township, Calvary Fellowship Homes in Manheim Township, Ephrata Manor in Ephrata Township, Hamilton Arms in Lancaster Township, Landis Homes in Manheim Township, Masonic Village Elizabethtown in Elizabethtown, Newport Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Christiana, Pleasant View Communities in Penn Township, Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community in East Drumore Township, Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehab Center in Columbia, United Zion Retirement Community in Warwick Township, and Willow Valley The Glen and Lakeside in West Lampeter Township.

Cocciardi and Associates consultation

Brereton Manor in Manor Township, Faith Friendship Ministries Inc. in Mountville, Lancashire Hall Nursing and Rehab Center in Manheim Township and Woodcrest Villa in East Hempfield Township.

Related articles