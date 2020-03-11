In Pennsylvania, seven death-row inmates are locked up for crimes committed in Lancaster County and a former East Petersburg man is on death row for a York County murder. They are:

• Leeton Thomas, 44, was convicted the June 2015 stabbings of Lisa Scheetz, 44, and her daughter, Hailey, 16, in their East Drumore Township home. They were witnesses in a sexual molestation case against Thomas.

• Jakeem Towles, 30, was convicted of killing 20-year-old hip-hop musician Cornell "Young E-Z" Stewart following a performance at a Columbia fire hall in 2010.

• Abraham Sanchez Jr., 31, was convicted of fatally shooting 65-year-old Ray Diener in 2007 during a robbery attempt outside Diener's West Donegal Township home.

• Landon May, 37, was convicted of torturing and killing Lucy and Terry Smith inside their Ephrata home on Sept. 6, 2001.

• Tedor Davido, 43, of Lancaster, was convicted of beating to death his 20-year-old girlfriend, Angelina Taylor, in May 2000.

• Kevin Dowling, 61, of East Petersburg, was convicted of fatally shooting Jennifer Myers in her Spring Grove, York County, art gallery in 1997, two days before she was scheduled to testify against him for robbing and attempting to rape her the year before.

• Francis Harris, 52, was convicted of slashing Daryl Martin's throat in 1997 in a Manor Township parking lot. Martin was to testify against Harris, who was on trial on aggravated assault charges.

• Orlando Baez, 58, was convicted of raping, strangling and stabbing 22-year-old Janice Williams, a mother of two, in her Lancaster County home in 1987.