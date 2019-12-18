Christmas meals: Many heads feed many stomachs

Adam Law carries a tray of food to guests in this file photo taken at St. Anne Church in Lancaster on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2013.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Free food and meals will be offered at several Lancaster County locations through the new year.

Some of the locations offer transportation, takeout meals and home delivery.

Following is a list of locations compiled by the United Way of Lancaster County’s 2-1-1 East, which offers free, confidential, non-emergency, comprehensive information and referral service that connects residents of Lancaster and surrounding counties with health and human services.

What: Free food box distribution

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster

When: Saturday, Dec. 21, at 8 a.m.

Details: No registration or eligibility requirements. Distribution is first-come, first-served

What: Free meal

Where: St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Details: Call the church at 717-392-2578 for more information.

• What: Free meal

Where: West Earl Fire Company, 14 School Lane Ave., Brownstown

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Home-delivered meals in Akron, Brownstown, Denver, Ephrata, Farmersville, Leola, Lititz and New Holland can be arranged by calling Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church by Monday, Dec. 23, at 717-656-7570

• What: Free meal

Where: Columbia Fire Hall, 10th and Manor streets, Columbia

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25. Doors open at 10 a.m.; meal is at noon.

Details: For Columbia residents ages 55 and older. Transportation for Columbia residents only may be arranged by calling 717-397-2267 and asking for Helen by Friday, Dec. 20. No children. 

• What: Free meal

Where: Cross Roads Brethren in Christ Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Reservations suggested by calling the church at 717-653-1616 or visiting crossroadsbic.com/christmas-meal-2019 by noon on Friday, Dec. 20. Home-delivered meals may be arranged by calling the church by noon on Friday, Dec. 20. Donations of canned goods for the Mount Joy Food Bank will be accepted. 

• What: Free meal

Where: St. Anne Church, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Transportation for Lancaster city area residents can be arranged by calling the church at 717-392-2225 or Lisa Wood at 717-669-6282 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. by Tuesday, Dec. 24. The dining location is not wheelchair accessible.

• What: Free meal

Where: Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 44 E. Orange St., Lititz

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25, at noon

Details: Lititz residents only. Reservations are required by Friday, Dec. 20 and can be made by calling the church at 717-626-2175. Transportation for Lititz/Warwick residents may be arranged by calling the church. 

• What: Free meal

Where: First Baptist Church of Lancaster, 612 N. Duke St., Lancaster

When: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Call the church at 717-392-8818 for more information.

• What: Free meal

Where: St. Joseph Church, 410 St. Joseph St., Lancaster

When: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Details: Call the church at 717-397-6921 for more information.