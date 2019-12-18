Free food and meals will be offered at several Lancaster County locations through the new year.
Some of the locations offer transportation, takeout meals and home delivery.
Following is a list of locations compiled by the United Way of Lancaster County’s 2-1-1 East, which offers free, confidential, non-emergency, comprehensive information and referral service that connects residents of Lancaster and surrounding counties with health and human services.
• What: Free food box distribution
• Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster
• When: Saturday, Dec. 21, at 8 a.m.
• Details: No registration or eligibility requirements. Distribution is first-come, first-served
• What: Free meal
• Where: St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster
• When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
• Details: Call the church at 717-392-2578 for more information.
• What: Free meal
• Where: West Earl Fire Company, 14 School Lane Ave., Brownstown
• When: Wednesday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Details: Home-delivered meals in Akron, Brownstown, Denver, Ephrata, Farmersville, Leola, Lititz and New Holland can be arranged by calling Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church by Monday, Dec. 23, at 717-656-7570
• What: Free meal
• Where: Columbia Fire Hall, 10th and Manor streets, Columbia
• When: Wednesday, Dec. 25. Doors open at 10 a.m.; meal is at noon.
• Details: For Columbia residents ages 55 and older. Transportation for Columbia residents only may be arranged by calling 717-397-2267 and asking for Helen by Friday, Dec. 20. No children.
• What: Free meal
• Where: Cross Roads Brethren in Christ Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount
• When: Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Details: Reservations suggested by calling the church at 717-653-1616 or visiting crossroadsbic.com/christmas-meal-2019 by noon on Friday, Dec. 20. Home-delivered meals may be arranged by calling the church by noon on Friday, Dec. 20. Donations of canned goods for the Mount Joy Food Bank will be accepted.
• What: Free meal
• Where: St. Anne Church, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster
• When: Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Details: Transportation for Lancaster city area residents can be arranged by calling the church at 717-392-2225 or Lisa Wood at 717-669-6282 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. by Tuesday, Dec. 24. The dining location is not wheelchair accessible.
• What: Free meal
• Where: Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 44 E. Orange St., Lititz
• When: Wednesday, Dec. 25, at noon
• Details: Lititz residents only. Reservations are required by Friday, Dec. 20 and can be made by calling the church at 717-626-2175. Transportation for Lititz/Warwick residents may be arranged by calling the church.
• What: Free meal
• Where: First Baptist Church of Lancaster, 612 N. Duke St., Lancaster
• When: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Details: Call the church at 717-392-8818 for more information.
• What: Free meal
• Where: St. Joseph Church, 410 St. Joseph St., Lancaster
• When: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m.
• Details: Call the church at 717-397-6921 for more information.