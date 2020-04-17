Tanger April 3 (copy)

The parking lots are empty at Tanger Outlets Friday, April 3, 2020. All stores at Tanger are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 2,800 retail workers in Lancaster County have filed unemployment claims since March 1, according to the latest available figure provided by the state Department of Labor & Industry. 

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

More than 41,000 workers in Lancaster County have filed new claims for unemployment benefits since March 1, joining 10,400 workers who already were without work here.

That represents 17.9% of the local labor force that measured 287,200 people in February, the latest available figure provided by the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Industries/occupations in Lancaster County that have been particularly hard-hit include administrative/business, food service and retail.

The 10 county industries/occupations with nearly or more than 1,000 claims include:

Administrative/Business: 4,597

Food service: 4,177

Skilled trades: 3,152

Construction: 2,879

Retail: 2,850

Sign up for our newsletter

Manufacturing/Distribution: 2,463

Health care: 1,507

Transportation: 1,465

Beauty/Skin care: 1,039

Education: 975

Tags