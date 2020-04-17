More than 41,000 workers in Lancaster County have filed new claims for unemployment benefits since March 1, joining 10,400 workers who already were without work here.
That represents 17.9% of the local labor force that measured 287,200 people in February, the latest available figure provided by the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Industries/occupations in Lancaster County that have been particularly hard-hit include administrative/business, food service and retail.
The 10 county industries/occupations with nearly or more than 1,000 claims include:
• Administrative/Business: 4,597
• Food service: 4,177
• Skilled trades: 3,152
• Construction: 2,879
• Retail: 2,850
• Manufacturing/Distribution: 2,463
• Health care: 1,507
• Transportation: 1,465
• Beauty/Skin care: 1,039
• Education: 975