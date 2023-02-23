A few playful golden retriever puppies romped with their siblings last week at the Elizabethtown Borough Office — but they weren’t gathered just to tug on heartstrings.

The puppies were there for a police dog training session. These cute and cuddly 4-month-old golden retrievers are four-legged members of local law enforcement agencies enrolled in the police trauma dog program operated by Alpha Pack Veteran K9s Unleashed.

Mount Joy breeder Karen Weatherbie donated the litter of three females and three males, born Oct.18, to the Elizabethtown nonprofit Alpha Pack K9s LLC.

Sabina Mattern, Alpha Pack president, reached out to public safety agencies in central Pennsylvania to offer the trauma dog program. Three Lancaster County police departments — East Hempfield Township, East Lampeter Township and Elizabethtown Borough — plus the Dauphin County Critical Incident Stress Management Team, accepted.

These aren’t your typical K-9s, though. Instead of sniffing for illicit substances, locating missing people or protecting their officers, these dogs will be trained to offer emotional support to officers and citizens.

“Our law enforcement faces countless traumatic events on a daily basis,” Mattern said. “The K-9s will provide peer support, morale and promote mental health awareness for each agency.”

Not to be confused with therapy dogs — which provide comfort to people in hospitals, schools and nursing homes — these trauma-trained dogs will also help victims of crime feel emotionally supported and safe plus bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve, Mattern said.

These types of service animals — sometimes referred to as “wellness support dogs” — are part of a growing trend. After the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, two wellness support dogs joined the Capitol Police force’s health program to help officers dealing with physical and emotional injuries, ABC News reported.

Police departments in Ohio, Arizona and Maine added similar dogs in recent years.

Officers, victims benefit

When contacted about the program, East Hempfield Police Chief Jennifer Brubaker was one of the first to accept the opportunity.

“We’re 100% for the program,” Brubaker said. “It’s one more tool to relieve officers’ stress.”

Detective Dave Bender, department handler for female retriever Valor, believes the two-prong program is a definite benefit for officers and victims.

“Valor will bring comfort to our officers after facing a fatal accident, domestic abuse, sexual assault, shooting and more,” Bender said. The dog, he said, can also ease anxiety and encourage conversation with those affected by crime or who are a witness to one.

At 9 weeks old on Dec. 22, the puppies were sent to their agencies, where they were named and assigned handlers who gave them homes and began the bonding process. Two remaining puppies are awaiting placement with two other county police departments.

Alpha Pack supplies lifetime care for the dogs, including food, shots, crates and toys, through fundraising efforts and donor support.

The puppies’ training now includes basic obedience skills such as learning to stay, sit and lay, as well as socializing by going places and being with handlers at work.

East Lampeter Police Chief Stephen Zerbe named their department’s female puppy, Seija. The Finnish origin name means tranquil, serene. Handler Detective Heather Waltman said the name describes her four-legged co-worker’s gentle, affectionate personality.

“Training is going well with learning the basics,” Waltman said. “She’s still a puppy, and we want to allow her to be one.”

Seija likes going everywhere with Waltman.

Nala is the female puppy assigned to Detective Dan Wengiel of the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department.

“Nala eagerly goes to work with me every day,” Wengiel said.

Specialized training

What officers deal with on their worst days takes a toll on them, Wengiel said. Having the calm presence of a lovable, loyal dog trained and socialized to alleviate stress benefits officers and citizens alike, he said.

Michael McClurg, Dauphin County Critical Incident Stress Management Team Coordinator agreed. McClurg said his K-9 partner, Hope, “will assist first responders with the emotional effects following stressful and critical calls.”

The puppies meet for monthly training with their handlers at various agency locations. When the dogs are more mature, between 9 months and a year old, they will participate in a two-week specialized advance training session at the Alpha Pack facility at 2148 Deodate Road, Elizabethtown.

Handlers will learn the commands and controls that dogs were taught to help officers and others cope with trauma.

While the dogs can participate in public events, they must be certified before doing official service. Trauma certification comes after two years of training from Alpha, which includes compliance with Americans with Disability Act guidelines and registration with the American Kennel Club.

“Our mission is to provide dogs, specialized training and support to combat veterans and law enforcement,” Mattern said. “It’s not just a dog; it’s a lifeline.”