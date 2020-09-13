Nearly every high school football players' dream is to play in the NFL, but the chances of becoming a professional football player are slim.

According to a study conducted by the NCAA in 2013, just 0.08 percent of high school football players make it to the NFL. That's about the same odds of someone one having an IQ above 150, as measured by the Stanford-Binet test.

While a lot of high school football players dream of scoring a touchdown in front of thousands of fans or hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when the clock hits triple zeros on Super Bowl Sunday, just making it to the league is an astonishing accomplishment in itself.

Since 2000, there have been five Lancaster County natives who've scratched and clawed their way to the NFL. With the NFL opening weekend upon us, these five players deserve some recognition.

Dan Kreider

Dan Kreider, a Manheim Central graduate, earned Pennsylvania Section II Best Player honors during his senior season. Upon graduating, the Manheim Central fullback attended the University of New Hampshire to continue his education and football career.

He was a three-year starter for the Wildcats, posting a stellar stat line of 92 carries for 518 yards (5.6 yards per carry average) in his final collegiate season. After going undrafted in the 2000 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed the Manheim Central product as an undrafted free agent.

Kreider started off on the team’s practice squad before being signed to the active roster on October 17 of the 2000 season, replacing injured fullback Jon Witman. He remained on the active roster for the remainder of the season, catching five passes for 42 yards along with rushing for 24 yards on two attempts and finding the end zone once. He was named the Steelers’ Rookie of the Year.

His career in Pittsburgh lasted until 2007, earning a Super Bowl ring in 2005 with the team as the starting fullback. After two seasons playing for the St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals, Kreider hung up the cleats and called it a career. He finished his career with 635 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

Jared Odrick

Born in Lancaster on December 31, 1987, Jared Odrick quickly became a household name for Pa. high school football fans. A Lebanon High School graduate, Odrick was named a U.S. Army All-American in 2005 and was named first-team All-State on his way to playing in the Big 33 Football Classic and in the 2006 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Odrick continued is illustrious playing career at Penn State in 2006. He played sparingly during his freshman year but snagged the starting defensive tackle spot heading into his sophomore outing. His best collegiate season came during his senior season, when he recorded 43 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

He was a highly touted player entering the 2010 NFL Draft, with many college scouts giving the Penn State defensive lineman a first round grade. He ended up getting selected 28th overall by the Miami Dolphins, but in October of his rookie campaign, Odrick broke his foot and missed the rest of the 2010 season.

He would go on to play six more professional seasons, ending his playing career in 2016 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Odrick never quite lived up to his expectations coming out of college, recording 23 sacks over his seven year career.

Derrick Morgan

Another standout defensive lineman from Lancaster, Derrick Morgan attended Coatesville Area High School, where he dominated his opponents on the football field. In his senior season, Morgan was named league Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-State, recording 47 tackles and seven sacks from the defensive end position.

Morgan continued his playing career at Georgia Institute of Technology. As a freshman at Georgia Tech, Morgan appeared in 12 of 13 games as a rotational defensive end. Entering his sophomore campaign, Morgan earned a starting spot on the Yellow Jackets defense, finishing the season with 51 tackles and seven sacks. As a Junior in 2009, Morgan racked up 55 tackles and 12.5 sacks, earning himself ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors, along with being named to the first-team All-American team by Associated Press, Pro Football Weekly and Scout.com

Following his outstanding collegiate career, Morgan was projected to be a high first round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He ended up being selected 16th overall by the Tennessee Titans, and stayed in Tennessee for the duration of his nine-year career.

Statistically, his most productive year as a pro came in 2016 when he posted career highs in sacks (nine) and tackles for loss (11). He finished his career with 44.5 sacks, 305 combined tackles and 112 quarterback hits.

Nick Scott

Although Nick Scott was born in Lancaster, he played high school football in Massachusetts for his first two years, then finished his high school career in Virginia. He was a dual-threat quarterback during his high school playing days, so when Penn State recruited him to play in Happy Valley, the coaching staff planned to have him play running back.

Scott was a stout special teams player throughout his collegiate career, earning the team’s most outstanding member of special teams award in 2015. In 2017, the coaching staff decided to move him to safety and named him a team captain. As the starting safety, Scott recorded 32 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. In his senior campaign the following year, Scott doubled his tackles from the year prior, notching 65 total. He also finished the season with three interceptions.

Scott earned PSU’s Captain’s Award and took home the Sportsmanship Award from the Big 10 at season’s end.

Following his stellar senior season, Scott entered the NFL Draft, getting selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round, 243rd overall. He spent most of his rookie campaign on special teams, where he saw 80% of the special teams snaps. Heading into the 2020 season, Scott is battling for a starting safety spot on the Rams defense.

Matt Feiler

A Strasburg native and Lampeter-Strasburg alum, Matt Feiler is currently the starting right tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played college football at Bloomsburg University, where he originally played offensive guard. Before his sophomore outing, Feiler was moved to tackle.

Feiler started every single game of his collegiate career, capping it off in 2014 by playing in the annual East/West Shrine Game. He entered the 2014 NFL Draft without much recognition from the national media, mostly because he played at a division II program.

Feiler ended up going undrafted and signing with the Houston Texans, but his stint in Houston was short-lived, as he was waived at the end of training camp in 2014 as a part of the team’s final roster cuts. He competed for a roster spot with Houston during camp the following year as well, but was once again released.

Feiler found a new home in his native state of Pennsylvania that same year. The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed Feiler off waivers on September 7, 2015 and signed him to their practice squad. After two years of battling for playing time, Feiler finally saw the field in week 3 of the 2017 season. He made his first NFL start in week 17 of that season.

Feiler started in 10 games during the 2018 season, filling in for injured right tackle Marcus Gilbert. The Steelers then traded Gilbert following the 2018 season, leaving a vacancy at their right tackle spot. Feiler ended up winning the camp battle for the starting spot during training camp in 2019. He started all 16 games for Pittsburgh that season, and he’ll be entering the 2020 season as the team’s starting right tackle.

