While vaccines slowly roll out, the coronavirus pandemic continues to pummel Lancaster County, with a high volume of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

So far, 13,790 people — or 2.5% of the county’s population — have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine since the first shot was given here on Dec. 17. So far, the vaccine has only been targeted at the highest-priority recipients — mostly health care workers and long-term-care facilities.

Here are three charts that show the latest trends for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Lancaster County. Rates in three categories are below their December peaks, though new cases and hospitalizations have recently experienced some new increases.

New cases

The pace of new cases peaked in mid-December, fell in early January and has increased since then.

The 14-day rate of new cases per 100,000 population peaked here at 1,046 on Dec. 17, fell to 760 on Jan. 4 and was back up to 916 as of Friday, Jan. 15. The current rate compares to a statewide rate of 832 new cases per 100,000 population over 14 days.

As of Friday, nearly a third of Lancaster County residents had been tested at least once for COVID-19, and 33,325 people — or more than 6% of the county’s 545,724 population — have tested positive for the virus.

Hospitalizations

The 14-day daily average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized here peaked in mid-December, declined into early January and has more recently risen again, according to the state Department of Health.

The average daily number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals peaked at 164 on Dec. 18-19, dropped to 139 on Jan. 7-10, and had climbed back up to 144 as of Friday, Jan. 15. The county’s current daily average equals 26 per 100,000 population, which is lower than the state’s per capita rate of 42 per 100,000.

From Jan. 1-7, Lancaster General and WellSpan Ephrata hospitals averaged 122 COVID-19 patients, and from Jan. 8-14 the average was 128, according to data posted on their websites. The county's third hospital, UPMC Lititz, does not post its daily COVID-19 patient counts.

Deaths

December was the pandemic’s deadliest month here, but the pace of deaths appears to be slowing.

Some 207 people lost their lives to COVID-19 here in December, according to the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. In the first 13 days of January, there were 53 deaths. If that pace continues for the rest of the month, January’s death count will be around 126.

Measured as an ongoing, 14-day average, the pace of COVID-19 deaths here peaked at 112 on Dec. 8, and had fallen into the 60s by early this week.

As of Tuesday, the county’s per-capita rate of deaths over 14 days was 11.5 per 100,000. That was about half the statewide rate of 21.3 deaths per 100,000 population over 14 days.