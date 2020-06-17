Editor's note: This list accompanies a larger story about Akron becoming a "wet municipality." Click here to read that article.

Pennsylvania's liquor laws are notoriously confusing.

With a patchwork of dry, partially dry and wet municipalities across the state, it can be hard to know where retail liquor or retail beer sales are permitted.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, dry municipalities are those that "don't allow the sale of wine, spirits and/or malt and brewed beverages." A 1933 post Prohibition state law made alcohol sales a local issue — municipal residents can vote to decide what category they fall into.

With Akron Borough's passage of a referendum to allow retail liquor sales, there are now 10 townships in Lancaster County that are at least partially dry, according to the state control board.

Source: Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. If you are trying to view on a mobile device, click here.

* In 2005, East Drumore Township voted to ban wholesale malt beverage distribution and Fine Wine & Good Spirit stores.

The years in the chart indicate when the municipality voted to prohibit retail liquor, retail beer, wholesale malt beverage distribution and/or Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.