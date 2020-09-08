The rate of new coronavirus cases increased in the past week in Pennsylvania, fueled in part by outbreaks on college campuses as the new school year has gotten underway.

The good news is that new cases were highest at the beginning of the seven-day period, and then ebbed a bit as the week wore on.

Overall, Pennsylvania had 5,838 new cases of COVID-19, for a rate of 46 cases per 100,000 population for Sept. 1-7. That was up from 36 new cases per 100,000 in the prior seven days. The worst day was Sept. 3, with 1,160 new cases. After that, the daily numbers of new cases were 891, 963, 691 and 547 in each of the following four days, respectively.

Lancaster County had 338 new cases for Sept 1-7, for a rate of 62 new cases per 100,000 population. That was up from 46 new cases per 100,000 in the Aug 25-31 period. In the daily counts, the county spiked to 78 cases on Sept. 2, then dropped back to 52, 41, 42, 36 and 31 new cases, respectively, in the following five days.

Lancaster ranked ninth among the state’s 67 counties in the per capita rate of new cases in the past week. That was up from 12th place the previous week. Some of the recent cases have been at the Lancaster County Prison, which has been battling an outbreak for several weeks.

Outbreaks at colleges – including Bloomsburg University in Columbia County and Penn State University in Centre County – have helped to push some counties to the top of the list for rates of new cases.

Here are the 10 counties with the highest per-capita rates of new coronavirus cases for the seven-day period of Aug. 25-31, and how that rate compares with the previous seven days. Rates are new cases per 100,000 population.

Eight of the top-10 counties saw increases from the prior week, and two saw decreases.

1) Columbia: 194 (down from 212)

2) Centre: 116 (up from 39)

3) York: 98 (up from 52)

4) Northumberland: 94 (up from 55)

5) Union: 89 (up from 36)

6) Montour: 82 (up from 49)

7) Adams: 67 (down from 70)

8) Clinton: 62 (up from 16)

9) Lancaster: 62 (up from 46)

10) Berks: 61 (up from 50)