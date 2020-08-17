Lancaster County’s rate of new coronavirus cases slowed slightly last week, but remains above the statewide average.

The county had 46 new cases per 100,000 population from Aug. 11 through 17, down from 54 in the previous seven days. The statewide rate nudged upward from 41 to 42.

Lancaster placed 15th among counties with the highest rates of new cases, down from 10th the week before.

The rates of tests that turned out positive decreased slightly in Lancaster County and statewide, to 5.5% and 4.7%, respectively.

Union County, which has experienced a COVID-19 outbreak at the U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg, continued to lead the state in the rate of new cases, with 149 per 100,000 population, up from 145 the week before.

Northumberland placed second at 110, up from 75 the week before.

Two of Lancaster County’s neighbors – York and Dauphin – made the top-10.

York County ranked fifth in new cases, with 70 per 100,000, up from 54 in the previous seven days. Dauphin placed eighth, at 60 cases per 100,000. That was up from 53 in the prior seven days.

Here are the 10 counties with the highest per-capita rates of new cases, from Aug. 11 through 17, and how that rate compares with the previous seven days. Rates are new cases per 100,000 population. All but one of the top-10 counties saw increases from the previous week.

1) Union: 149 (up from 145)

2) Northumberland: 110 (up from 75)

3) Fayette: 98 (up from 67)

4) Delaware: 81 (up from 73)

5) York: 70 (up from 54)

6) Huntingdon: 62 (up from 40)

7) Montour: 60 (up from 49)

8) Dauphin: 60 (up from 53)

9) *Philadelphia: 53 (up from 47)

10) Beaver: 52 (down from 54)

(*The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Monday that there were some delays in the reporting of Philadelphia cases over the weekend, so the number on this list could be higher)