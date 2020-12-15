Rates of new coronavirus are up 10-fold in Lancaster County since September, but many other Pennsylvania counties are currently having even worse outbreaks, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis finds.

For the seven-day period ending Monday, Lancaster ranked 49th among the state's 67 counties in the per capita rate of new cases, with 525 per 100,000 people.

The local rate is more than 10 times higher than it was in mid-September, but it is below the current statewide rate of 573, lower than four of Lancaster's five neighboring counties, and far below the state’s worst hot spots.

Crawford County, in Pennsylvania’s northwest corner south of Erie, led the state for Dec. 8-14, with 1,471 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, or nearly three times the per capita rate in Lancaster County.

Crawford's figures are driven in part by an outbreak at the State Correctional Institution at Cambridge Springs, data from the Department of Corrections shows. The prison cases account for about 40% of the county's 1,245 cases in the past week, the data indicates.

Somerset and Fayette counties, in the southwestern part of the state, ranked second and third, with rates of 1,138 and 1,081 new cases per 100,000 population over seven days.

Back in the summer, there were periods in which Lancaster made the top-10 list in rates of new cases. But those were different times. Case rates are far higher across the state now, and many counties have had even bigger increases than Lancaster’s in recent weeks.

Among its immediate neighbors, Lancaster’s Dec. 8-14 rate of 525 new cases per 100,000 population compares with York, 792; Lebanon, 624; Dauphin, 606; Berks, 562; and Chester, 367.

For its analysis, LNP | LancasterOnline reviewed case data from the state Department of Health and 2019 county population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Here are the counties with the highest per capita rates of new cases for the period. Rates are calculated as new cases per 100,000 population:

1) Crawford: 1,471

2) Somerset: 1,138

3) Fayette: 1,081

4) Bedford: 1,071

5) Mifflin: 1,053

6) Cambria: 929

7) Lycoming: 917

8) Blair: 909

9) Clinton: 903

10) Juniata: 896