The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics calculates a location quotient number for communities across the country. The location quotient measures the concentration of jobs compared to the national average. For example, a location quotient number of 2 means the concentration of a certain occupation in a specific community is two times higher than the national average.

These calculations not only reveal high concentration occupations and employment sectors in specific communities compared to the nation, but they also allow comparisons among communities.

The occupations listed here amount to a fraction of Lancaster County’s workforce, but the concentrations of these workers here is several times higher than the nation and as such contribute to Lancaster County’s character.

Here are the top 10 occupations with the highest concentrations in Lancaster County compared to the nation.

Furniture finishers: Shape, finish, and refinish damaged, worn, or used furniture or new high-grade furniture to specified color or finish. The majority work in furniture or related product manufacturing

Number employed: 210



7.87 times more concentrated here than nation



Lancaster ranks third in the nation behind Elkhart-Goshen, Indiana (first) and Hickory-Lore-Morganton, North Carolina (second)



Mean hourly wage: $18.62



Job ads in the last 12 months: E. Braun Farm Tables & Furniture, Conestoga Wood Specialties, East Earl; Birch Holdings of PA LLC (Rutt Handcrafted Cabinetry), New Holland; Premier Custom Built Cabinetry, New Holland.

Farm Equipment Mechanics and Service Technicians: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul farm machinery and vehicles, such as tractors, harvesters, dairy equipment, and irrigation systems. Excludes “bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists.”

Number employed: 310



5.28 times more concentrated here than nation



Lancaster ranks fifth in the nation behind Minneapolis-St. Paul, Dallas-Ft.Worth, Kansas City and Fresno.



Mean hourly wage: $20.86



Job ads in the last 12 months: Deer Country Farm & Lawn, Manheim; Messick’s Equipment, Mount Joy.

Print Binding and Finishing Workers: Bind books and other publications or finish printed products by hand or machine. May set up binding and finishing machines.

Number employed: 350



5.15 times more concentrated here than nation



Lancaster ranks eighth in the nation.



Mean hourly wage: $18.77



Job ads in the last 12 months: LSC Communications, Lancaster; Donnelley Financial Solutions, Lancaster; Intellicor, Lancaster; Engle Printing and Publishing Co., Lancaster; ITP of USA, Elizabethtown.

Cabinetmakers and Bench Carpenters: Cut, shape, and assemble wooden articles or set up and operate a variety of woodworking machines, such as power saws, jointers, and mortisers to surface, cut, or shape lumber or to fabricate parts for wood products. Excludes “Woodworking Machine Setters, Operators, and Tenders.”

Number employed: 770



4.95 times more concentrated here than nation



Lancaster ranks third in the nation behind Elkhart-Goshen, Indiana and Grants Pass, Oregon.



Mean hourly wage: $20.73



Job ads in the last 12 months: QCCI, New Holland; Foxcraft Cabinets, Ephrata; Nauman Cabinetry, Lancaster; Bench Dogs, Denver; Prevo Cabinetry, Ephrata; Keystone Wood Specialities Inc., Lancaster.

Carpet Installers: Lay and install carpet from rolls or blocks on floors. Install padding and trim flooring materials.

Number employed: 140



4.15 times more concentrated here than nation



Lancaster is ranked fourth in the nation behind Las Vegas, Lebanon, and Reno, Nevada



Mean hourly wage: $22.73



Job ads in the last 12 months: Skyline Corporation, Leola; Wall to Wall Covering, Ronks.

Farmworkers, Farm, Ranch, and Aquacultural Animals: Attend to live farm, ranch, open range or aquacultural animals that may include cattle, sheep, swine, goats, horses and other equines, poultry, rabbits, finfish, shellfish, and bees. Attend to animals produced for animal products, such as meat, fur, skins, feathers, eggs, milk, and honey. Duties may include feeding, watering, herding, grazing, milking, castrating, branding, de-beaking, weighing, catching, and loading animals. May maintain records on animals; examine animals to detect diseases and injuries; assist in birth deliveries; and administer medications, vaccinations, or insecticides as appropriate. May clean and maintain animal housing areas. Includes workers who shear wool from sheep and collect eggs in hatcheries.

Number employed: 230



4.08 times more concentrated here than nation



Lancaster just missed being in the top 10 areas. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, Washington was number 10 with an LQ of 4.9



Mean hourly wage: $15.90



Job ads in the last 12 months: Tyson Foods Inc., Mount Joy; Hershey Ag, Marietta; Masonic Village at Elizabethtown; Clemens Food Group, Lititz; Blue Rock Farm LLC, Lititz; Westfield Egg Farm, New Holland; Aaron and Jessica’s Buggy Rides, Bird-in-Hand.

Mechanical Door Repairers: Install, service, or repair automatic door mechanisms and hydraulic doors. Includes garage door mechanics.

Number employed: 140



3.7 times more concentrated here than nation



Lancaster is fifth in the nation. Ranks are Jonesboro, Arkansas; Lake Havasu City-Kingman, Arizona; Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida, and Billings, Montana.



Mean hourly wage: $21.66



Job ads in the last 12 months: Lancaster Door Service, Lancaster; Smucker & Sons Exterior Improvements, Lancaster; Smoker Door Sales, Kinzers.

Molders, Shapers, and Casters, Except Metal and Plastic: Mold, shape, form, cast, or carve products such as food products, figurines, tile, pipes, and candles consisting of clay, glass, plaster, concrete, stone, or combinations of materials.

Number employed: 230



3.53 times more concentrated here than nation



Lancaster is ranked number 10 in the nation.



Mean hourly wage: $19.91



Job ads in the last 12 months: Natural Stoneworks, Lancaster; Classic Granite, Lititz; Imperial Marble & Granite Inc., Paradise; Fleming Tile & Marble Inc., Willow Street; Henry H. Ross & Son Inc., Lancaster.

Chemical technicians: Conduct chemical and physical laboratory tests to assist scientists in making qualitative and quantitative analyses of solids, liquids, and gaseous materials for research and development of new products or processes, quality control, maintenance of environmental standards, and other work involving experimental, theoretical, or practical application of chemistry and related sciences.

Number employed: 320



3.31 times more concentrated here than nation



Lancaster is not ranked in the top 10



Mean hourly wage: $22.02



Job ads in the last 12 months: Johnson and Johnson, Lititz; GlaxoSmithKline, Marietta; Church & Dwight, Lancaster; TE Connectivity, Landisville; Eurofins, Lancaster; Abacus Service, Lancaster.





Set and Exhibit Designers: Design special exhibits and sets for film, video, television, and theater productions. May study scripts, confer with directors, and conduct research to determine appropriate architectural styles.

Number employed: 40



3.3 times more concentrated here than nation



Lancaster is ranked in the top six areas of the country.



Mean hourly wage: $22.81



Job ads in the last 12 months: TAIT Towers, Lititz; Sight & Sound Ministries, Ronks; Atomic Design, Lititz.

Sources: The latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reflects conditions in May 2021, and Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.