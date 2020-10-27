The rate of new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania jumped 24% in the past week, compared with the week before, according to Department of Health data.

The state recorded 12,380 new COVID-19 cases over the seven-day period of Oct. 20-26, up from 10,011 for Oct. 13-19.

That translates to a one-week per-capita rate of 97 new cases per 100,000 population, up from 78 in the previous week.

Rates varied widely among the state’s 67 counties, though most saw increases. The number of new cases increased in 53 counties, decreased in 10 counties and remained the same in four counties.

Lancaster County’s rate of 80 new cases per 100,000 population ranked it 36th, but two of its neighboring counties, Lebanon and Berks, made the top 10.

Per-capita rates of new cases ranged from a high of 363 per 100,000 in Huntingdon County to zero in Cameron County, which has had no new COVID-19 cases since early August.

Rates in counties bordering Lancaster were Lebanon, 205; Berks, 154; Dauphin, 98; York, 93; and Chester, 60.

Here are the 10 counties with the highest per-capita rates of new coronavirus cases for the seven-day period of Oct. 20-26, and how that rate compares with the rate the previous seven days. Rates are new cases per 100,000 population.

1) Huntingdon: 363 (up from 303)

2) Bradford: 288 (up from 204)

3) Centre: 216 (up from 126)

4) Schuylkill: 207 (up from 153)

5) Lebanon: 205 (up from 173)

6) Northumberland: 173 (up from 77)

7) Lackawanna: 162 (same as prior week)

8) Westmoreland: 157 (down from 185)

9) Berks: 154 (up from 132)

10) Indiana: 150 (up from 94)

And here are the other 57 Pennsylvania counties, ranked by their per capita rate of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 population for Oct. 20-26: