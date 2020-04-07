April's full moon, known as the full pink moon, will be at its brightest tonight at 10:35 p.m.

The moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit (this occurrence is known as its perigee), which means that it will be a supermoon.

Supermoons appear bigger and brighter in the sky than the average full moon.

Lancaster County may have a hard time seeing the moon tonight, as AccuWeather predicts that we will see mostly cloudy conditions with a possible thunderstorm this evening.

Conditions around 10 p.m. are slated to be cloudy, with a 39% chance of precipitation, according to AccuWeather. It's expected to be overcast most of the day.

Tomorrow may be a better chance for those who keep their eyes to the skies; conditions tomorrow are predicted to be partly cloudy, reports AccuWeather.

It won't be at its fullest or brightest, but it will still appear mostly full.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The full moon is not the only astronomical event happening this month.

From April 22 to 23, the Lyrids meteor shower will be visible, permitting the weather is ideal for sky-watching.

For previous astronomical coverage