As a college student passionate about the environment, Donato Grimaldi has long been interested in water, but he admits he had a blind spot.

The Elizabethtown College student was baffled to learn that a simple, in-home test for health-threatening lead in drinking water doesn’t exist.

“We have such crazy technology nowadays, and we don’t even have something to tell people if their water is safe to drink,” said Grimaldi, a junior environmental engineering student.

That’s why he quickly signed onto a project that aims to create an affordable device to test for lead flowing from residential faucets.

Now, he is one of about a half-dozen students working to create the device — a paper strip coated with a chemical compound that changes color when in the presence of lead.

How it works

It will work a lot like an over-the-counter pregnancy test.

That’s according to Lauren Toote, an assistant professor of chemistry, who came up with the idea.

Lead, a toxic metal, was commonly used in household plumbing fixtures prior to 1986. In older homes, some lead pipes still exist, and Toote said those homes’ owners are her target.

“I really care about using my science to help the world,” Toote said. “It will give individuals some control and autonomy over their health.”

Toote’s students have worked to develop a lead-detecting molecule that will be attached to a paper strip.

If the test is successful, tap water will flow over the strip, and it will change color if lead is present.

Rachel Molino, a junior chemistry student, said the project exceeds what she gets in a typical classroom lab.

“It’s kind of the like the labs are set up for you, whereas this, it’s kind of like you have to think of your own procedures and your own ideas on how to make the chemistry actually work,” she said.

The paper strip will need to be housed inside a case, which Associate Professor Brenda Read-Daily’s engineering students are working to design.

“We could easily have over 20 prototypes,” Read-Daily said.

The students have remained aware that the finished products will have to be thrown away after only a single use, so they have been printing cases out of a plastic-like substance made of algae and sugarcane. It’s biodegradable, Grimaldi said.

EPA grant

The work has attracted the attention of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials, who awarded the college a $23,811 grant.

That funding should be enough to cover materials and travel costs related to the project, Toote said.

Toote said she hopes to have a working prototype developed by May.

The professors and their students then will show off the device at a June conference in Maryland, after which they can compete for a second round of up to $100,000 in EPA funding.

Additional funding will be critical to move the project toward Toote’s goal of mass-producing the devices for sale, she said.

She expects consumers could purchase the devices for about $20 to $30, offering a chance to test water and receive results within minutes.

For comparison, Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences offers lead testing to private water well owners at a range of $25 to $50.

That program requires owners to pick up a testing kit, take a water sample, mail the sample for testing and wait two to three weeks for results.