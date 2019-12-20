This hallway under construction at Penn Manor High School Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 will be in the STEM wing. The top of the wall on both sides that extends above the adjacent buildings will be windows.
The project, set to be completed in three years, has been brutal to taxpayers, who have seen school property tax increases of 3.54%, $4.6%, 4.1% and 7% in the last four years. But district Superintendent Mike Leichliter says the renovated school will be worth it.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
“While it may be challenging (for taxpayers),” he said, “I think we’re producing results for the taxpayers, and I think the building will improve the educational program.”
The project adds classroom clusters that Leichliter said will promote more collaboration and integrated lessons, a wing dedicated to STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — learning, and common areas such as a set of “social stairs,” a specially constructed staircase where students can sit and work together on classwork or simply make conversation.