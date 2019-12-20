More than $365 million worth of major construction projects are in the works at Lancaster County schools.

About one fourth of that total is taken up by one project: the $99.9 million Penn Manor High School renovation.

The project, set to be completed in three years, has been brutal to taxpayers, who have seen school property tax increases of 3.54%, $4.6%, 4.1% and 7% in the last four years. But district Superintendent Mike Leichliter says the renovated school will be worth it.

“While it may be challenging (for taxpayers),” he said, “I think we’re producing results for the taxpayers, and I think the building will improve the educational program.”

The project adds classroom clusters that Leichliter said will promote more collaboration and integrated lessons, a wing dedicated to STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — learning, and common areas such as a set of “social stairs,” a specially constructed staircase where students can sit and work together on classwork or simply make conversation.

As for taxes, Leichliter said the district is “carefully looking at the budget to do everything we can to keep any increase to a reasonable amount.”

Click through the map below to find other major construction projects — and their cost — county school districts have started.