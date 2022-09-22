By April 2021, the Lampeter-Strasburg community had said goodbye to two recent graduates who had endured lengthy battles with cancer.

Tobias Leaman died Oct. 17, 2020. He was only 18.

Ryan Smith died March 22, 2021. He was only 21.

So it was another gut punch when Maya Coon, then an L-S seventh-grader, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on April 15, 2021.

Maya began chemotherapy the next day. Shortly thereafter, her mother, Lynette Coon, broke the news to Maya’s three younger siblings.

“Is she going to make it?” her brother Jalen, then in fourth grade, asked.

Six months later, on the night of Oct. 12, Lynette was asking the same questions to Maya’s doctors. After completing her last round of chemotherapy, Maya’s health had turned to the point she was essentially knocking on death’s door, her mother said.

“I remember going, ‘Why, God? Why?’ ” Lynette recalled. “ ‘She made it through everything. Why now?’ My biggest thing was, how do I tell our other kids Maya may never come home? They didn’t even get to say goodbye.”

A few weeks later, Maya was out of the hospital and back home, returning to school in December.

A miracle had happened in between.

A turn for the worse

Maya’s dad, Jasen Coon, left his full-time job as a drafter for about two months to be by Maya’s side through chemo at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware. Lynette Coon, a teacher at Wheatland Middle School in the School District of Lancaster, missed work for about a month. She returned to work to continue receiving health insurance for her family through her employer.

Between teaching and the many trips back and forth to visit Maya in the hospital, Lynette Coon couldn’t be home most mornings with her three youngest children. Their second daughter, Gabi, who was in fifth grade, was responsible for making sure twin fourth graders Sophia and Jalen woke up on time to eat breakfast and catch the school bus to Hans Herr Elementary School.

“This one time, Jalen and I woke up at 8 o’clock,” Sophia recalled. “The bus comes at 8:30. It was scary … but we were never late for the bus.”

Gabi also made sure they did their homework in the evenings and sometimes prepared dinner before their parents came home.

“There was a ton of independence that got thrown on them,” Lynette Coon said.

SEPTEMBER IS LEUKEMIA AND LYMPHOMA AWARENESS MONTH Leukemias are cancers that start in cells that would normally develop into different types of blood cells. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) starts in the bone marrow — the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made — but most often it quickly moves into the bloodstream. About 20,050 new cases of AML are confirmed each year. Most will be in adults. About 11,540 deaths from it occur each year. Almost all will be in adults. AML is fairly rare overall, accounting for only about 1% of all cancers. Leukemia is the most common cancer in children and teens, accounting for almost one in three cancers. About three in four leukemias among children and teens are acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). Most of the remaining cases are AML. AML tends to be more spread out across the childhood years, but it’s slightly more common during the first two years of life and during the teenage years. The condition occurs about equally among boys and girls of all races.

Meanwhile, Maya befriended her nurses, did her schoolwork, watched movies and made short dance videos for the social media app TikTok. A black or red bandanna usually covered her bald head after chemo caused her hair to fall out.

“It was very upsetting,” Maya said of her hair loss. “I had a tantrum at one point, where I pulled all my hair out.”

Besides nausea, which decreased with each treatment as adjustments were made to her cocktail of drugs, side effects were minimal.

“She would get two doses of chemotherapy a day,” her mother said. “A dose in the morning and a dose at night. That would last anywhere between five to 10 days before the next treatment.”

Maya made it through three rounds relatively unscathed. After her fourth and penultimate round of chemo, she developed appendicitis, which isn’t uncommon for adolescents going through treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, according to Dr. Spencer Mangum, Maya’s oncologist.

“It certainly has happened for other patients,” the doctor said. “Therapy for AML is intense. While it may not be appendicitis, exactly, up to 30% of patients undergoing AML chemo will develop life-threatening blood infections.”

Antibiotics were needed to build up Maya’s immune system and shrink her appendix before it could be surgically removed. A lengthy recovery followed before her last chemo cycle.

“She is super spunky,” Mangum said. “She knows what she wants. By and large, she gets what she wants.”

For instance, when Maya had appendicitis, doctors needed to press on her belly daily to check on the swelling of her appendix. But doing so was painful for Maya. As a result, she didn’t want multiple doctors touching her belly multiple times a day.

“There’s only one doctor per day who gets to touch my belly,” Maya told Mangum.

“That’s totally fair,” Mangum replied.

Maya underwent her last round of chemo from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2021. Eleven days later, on Oct. 6, she began having trouble breathing. On Oct. 8, Maya was transferred to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit inside Nemours.

By Oct. 12, doctors feared the worst.

“The words I will never forget,” Lynette Coon recalled. “They said, ‘Start thinking about quality of life.’ ”

Guardian angel

Maya’s heart and liver were enlarged. Her lungs were nearly full of fluid. She had become septic from a bloodstream infection.

“The fact she developed a bloodstream infection wasn’t shocking,” Mangum said. “That’s par for the course with AML. The fact she got so sick in response to the bloodstream infection was a shock. She specifically developed a complication of a bloodstream infection referred to as ARDS, acute respiratory distress symptom. We did not expect her to take that sudden turn.”

Maya was intubated, a tube placed down her throat and connected to a ventilator to help her breathe.

“They were waiting for her lungs to shut down because they were so full of fluid,” her mother recalled. “Or her heart to stop beating, or her kidney to go.”

On the night of Oct. 12, Lynette Coon went to the Nemours lobby to meet her older sister, Tiffany Sowers, who had just visited a friend with a child on a different floor.

“I broke down and told her what was going on with Maya,” Lynette Coon said.

“No. My God says it’s not time yet,” Sowers replied.

“I don’t even want to hear about it right now,” Maya’s mother said. “I’m not in that frame of mind. My faith is a little shot right now.”

Sowers informed Lynette of a pastor who had been visiting patients inside the hospital earlier that night. Lynette Coon remembered that when she returned to Maya.

“Because of the tube down her throat, Maya couldn’t talk,” her mother said. “But she’s seeing something. She’s pointing at it in the corner of the room. And we’re like, ‘Do you need water?’ She’s like, ‘No.’ We’re going back and forth. I ask her, ‘Is it scary?’ She nods her head up and down. … The veil between here and the afterlife for Maya at that point is thin. Whatever she is seeing is scary. I can’t see it. But she can firmly see it.”

Lynette Coon asked a nurse for pastoral care.

“It was the guy who was wandering around the hospital earlier that night,” she said. “He said his name was Pastor Al. He didn’t look like he knew where he was supposed to be. But he shows up. He writes her this prayer. He anoints her. He anoints us. He leaves the room. She falls asleep. The next day, she wakes up and starts recovering.”

It’s then Lynette Coon mentioned the pastor to the medical staff.

“I’m talking to them about Pastor Al from the night before,” Lynette said. “They go, ‘We don’t have a Pastor Al.’ ”

Lynette was insistent.

“They had no idea who this guy was,” she said. “I Googled Pastor Al; I can’t find him. And the nurse we had that night, we didn’t see her again.”

Looking back, Lynette Coon believes they were visited by a guardian angel.

“It’s my favorite story,” she said. “I get goosebumps every time I tell it.”

Celebrations and home

On Oct. 24, Maya walked out of Nemours in the clear, as doctors and nurses lined a hallway.

“They were clapping, cheering,” Maya recalled. “They had signs made for me.”

Lynette Coon livestreamed Maya’s homecoming to family on Facebook. Maya’s three younger siblings were surprised when Maya walked through the front door of the West Lampeter Township home.

“It was amazing coming home,” Maya said. “I got to sleep in my own bed. … There was a lot of withdrawal the first night. You are so used to having everyone take care of things for you (in the hospital). When you get home, you don’t have that.”

Maya’s teachers and classmates sent e-cards to Maya while she was at Nemours.

“Everyone participated in homeroom or other classes,” Melissa Yowler, Maya’s seventh grade homeroom teacher, said. “A couple days or weeks later, students wanted to send cards again.”

“Then the hospital printed out every single card and brought them to us,” Lynette Coon said. “The one day the guy came and was like, ‘These are all yours.’ There were something like 190 cards that I counted.”

So you might imagine the reception Maya received when she returned to school in early December.

“I got so many hugs,” Maya said.

Martin Meylin students receive special tickets from teachers as a reward for doing something good; those tickets go into a prize drawing.

“There was one drawing where you could be principal for the day,” Yowler recalled. “Maya won. It was awesome. She allowed everybody to wear hats for the day. She was on the morning announcement and talked about coming back to school. At lunch, she dismissed students from their tables.”

Highs and lows

In all, Maya was in the hospital for 197 days. That’s about 28 weeks, or a little more than half a year.

“It felt like so much longer than that,” Lynette Coon said.

Maya received an all-expenses-paid trip from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which the Coon family took in mid-August. They took a flight to California mainly to visit the Universal Studios lot in Hollywood, a choice Maya made because of the many movies she and her dad watched while at Nemours. The family also visited Disneyland and the Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park.

But the valleys Maya, now a high school ninth-grader, faced have changed her.

She felt nauseous before her initial diagnosis. Now, any time she gets an upset stomach, she thinks about the cancer returning.

“I have bad PTSD,” Maya said.

Being inside a quiet hospital for six months also has made her sensitive to loud environments.

But she’s more open to trying new things, like throwing for the track and field team this spring, following in the footsteps of her mother, who was a standout thrower at Avon Grove High School in Chester County in the 1990s.

The experience has also opened Maya’s eyes to a potential career as a pediatric nurse.

Maya, 14, plays tenor saxophone in the school jazz band and clarinet in the marching band, just as she was doing the night of Aug. 25 this year at the football stadium, when L-S held a pep rally for their fall sports student-athletes. The marching band entered and played, and it was Maya’s first time performing on the stadium field.

L-S athletic director Branden Lippy soon announced the success of a chicken barbecue earlier in the evening that raised money to support charities tied to Tobias Leaman and Ryan Smith.

It’s here this story was supposed to be capped with Maya’s journey being one lifting up a community hit hard by cancer. About how Maya is concerning herself with the start of a new school year instead of the next round of chemo. About how excited she is to approach her one-year mark of being cancer-free. About how her oncologist believes Maya is part of the average of two in every three AML patients being cured through treatment.

Except Maya has had a recent health scare.

“They think she has relapsed,” Lynette Coon said, after she received a phone call from the doctors on Sept. 15. “We’re going back (to Nemours) tomorrow.”

When the Coon family was interviewed by LNP | LancasterOnline for this story Aug. 22, they were asked how their faith was impacted after Maya’s miraculous recovery last October.

“I’m at a point where there’s nothing my God can’t do,” Lynette Coon said. “That’s where I’m at.

“God forbid the cancer comes back. But Maya is at a point now where she’ll be like, ‘Bring it on. I beat it once, I’ll beat it again,’ ” her mother said.

Maya is now facing that reality.

Reached by phone Monday night, Lynette confirmed Maya has relapsed and will soon begin a new round of chemo.

“There’s a reason, there’s a purpose behind it,” Lynette Coon said. “Maybe this brings us closer together as a family. Either way, she is going to fight this the best she can. Maybe that’s the silver lining. I don’t know. I have to believe there’s a higher purpose as to why this is happening.”