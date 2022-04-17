'There is power in that story': These 6 Lancaster County pastors will offer messages of hope in these extraordinary times on Easter Sunday

COVID-19 nearly killed him, but the Rev. Edward Bailey was never afraid.

The 72-year-old senior pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Lancaster city recently recalled his ordeal after testing positive in November 2020.

The oxygen tube that helped him breathe. The brain bleed that led to surgery. The walker and wheelchair he needed to get around.

Bailey credits God with bringing him through his ordeal, and that will be a prevalent theme in his Easter sermon Sunday at the historic city church at 450 E. Strawberry St. founded in 1817.

LNP | LancasterOnline asked Bailey and five other pastors in Lancaster County what their Easter messages will be in light of the extraordinary times we are living in.

Following are their responses:

The Rev. Edward Bailey: Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church

Bailey said his Easter sermon will focus on how Jesus’ resurrection power has the authority to bring people through tough times.

Recalling his ordeal with COVID-19, he said his wife of 39 years, Lavonia, a registered nurse and first lady at the 150-member church, left the hospital in tears worried she would not see her husband alive again.

The Rev. Edward Bailey "In spite of the meanness in the world, the Resurrection of Jesus gives us hope."

“She’s seen multiple patients, and she could tell that I was near ‘the door,’” he said. “ … But I have no fear of death because I know the Resurrection is for me. So, I don’t have to worry about the loss of life because I can’t lose because I’m going to win in the end.”

Bailey said his sermon also will touch on the lack of justice in the world.

“The whole hope of the Resurrection was to bring about new life, and justice and love are inextricably linked,” Bailey said. “And it’s so sad that in spite of Christians teaching this, we generally don’t bring hope to anybody and we’re not willing to seek for justice.”

Bailey cited reports from Ukraine of Africans living there being pushed to the end of long lines at border crossings, and in some cases beaten, as they tried to flee the country following Russia’s invasion. The New York Times reported Africans were stuck for days in the cold without food or shelter at the crossings as Ukrainian authorities let other Ukrainians through.

“It makes no sense that no matter where we are in the world, people still think that we are the least, the last and the lost …,” Bailey said. “America is supposed to be a Christian nation; it’s no way America should stand for that. And if we’re going to send money to somebody, we need to say to them, ‘you need to fix that.’ We’re not going to send money to you, … and you’re segregating among the people who need it the most.”

Bailey said he hopes his congregants receive hope from his Easter sermon.

“In spite of the meanness in the world, the Resurrection of Jesus gives us hope,” he said. “It tells us that all the power is not in this life but there is still a godly power that’s in control. And the world may look like it’s out of control, and it is, but there is still a power that exists that we can rely on in the midst of the chaotic extremes of the world.”

Pastor Oleg Navarich: Bethany Slavic Church

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit close to home for Pastor Oleg Navarich.

The 55-year-old pastor of Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata Borough came to the United States nearly 30 years ago as a Russian refugee seeking religious freedom after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

“This is a very difficult time with the Ukraine situation with this war,” Navarich said. “… But I know when we have faith in Jesus Christ, he can help us and heal because he has all the power for doing something special to take us from wars to glory; that’s what he does and what he does on the cross …”

Pastor Oleg Navarich “Somebody right now is shaken in faith, somebody is thinking, ‘God why’d you allow Putin and this war situation? Why does the United States not do enough?’ But I know for sure, God and my Jesus lord can turn this strange situation to glory.”

Navarich said Easter is the most important holiday in the Slavic culture. Just like he has done in every Easter Sunday sermon since he became pastor at Bethany Slavic Church 14 years ago, he said he will talk about the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, the price he paid for the sins of the world and the power of his resurrection.

What’s different about Navarich’s sermon this year is he’ll be referencing the war in Ukraine and how Jesus’ resurrection power can restore and provide hope for the countries involved. The theme of his sermon is “Experiencing the Power of Resurrection in World Events and Our Daily Life.”

Founded in 1989, the 450-member church at 864 Dawn Ave. includes immigrants and refugees from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. Navarich said he expected 100% of the church’s seats to be full Easter Sunday, which means about 500 people would be in attendance.

The church has been very active in offering support to relief efforts for war-torn Ukraine. LNP | LancasterOnline recently reported the church has raised more than $350,000 for its Ukraine Refugee Aid Fund, with more than $250,000 used to transport about 35 tons of food to feed thousands of refugees, help supply a refugee support point in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and a border crossing point in Romania, and to aid and house more than 150 refugees moving to Poland and Spain.

Navarich said he is excited to offer an in-service Easter service Sunday and hopes to uplift the congregants and encourage them to never lose faith in Jesus Christ.

“I know when we work together doing something special in Jesus' name, we’re united too and we heal,” Navarich said. “Somebody right now is shaken in faith, somebody is thinking, ‘God why’d you allow Putin and this war situation? Why does the United States not do enough?’ But I know for sure, God and my Jesus lord can turn this strange situation to glory.”

Pastor Matt Mylin: The Worship Center

While Ukraine won’t be the focus of Pastor Matt Mylin’s Easter message Sunday, he said he will take a moment with the congregation at the Worship Center to pray for peace, the leaders involved, reconciliation and a resolution for Ukraine and Russia that excludes war.

Mylin, 45, said when you’ve been given the gift of salvation, you’re compelled to share that message with other people. He said one of the ways his church in Upper Leacock Township has been sharing that message is through its Ukraine relief fund that has raised more than $25,000 to support relief efforts, including sending people to the beleaguered country to help those impacted by the Russian invasion.

As for his message to the congregation on Sunday, Mylin said the theme is based on 2 Corinthians 5:17. The New King James Bible translation of the verse states, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.”

Pastor Matt Mylin “ … Easter for us is that good news that when you place your faith in Jesus, it should give you hope for every part of your life; your hope is not based on what’s going on in our world.”

Mylin said he plans to talk about how Jesus Christ makes all things new and relate that to his resurrection, which he said is the foundation of the Christian faith.

“We don’t see Jesus as just a good teacher, just a historical figure, but the fact that he died and rose from the dead I think every person has to reconcile with that and wrestle with that because believing in the Resurrection really means we need to pay attention to what Jesus taught,” Mylin said. “ … Easter for us is that good news that when you place your faith in Jesus, it should give you hope for every part of your life; your hope is not based on what’s going on in our world.”

Mylin said an important value of the Worship Center is giving people an opportunity to connect. Another way Mylin hopes to connect with congregants is through his Easter message that he hopes will encourage them to place their faith in Jesus Christ to become a new person in him.

“So, that’s my hope for the world is that when people get ahold of that message their life is transformed,” he said. “And the old life is gone, a new life has begun and then they’re thinking about how they can help other people experience that peace, love and hope that has changed their lives and will change other people's lives. And in that way, I think that’s what influences our world and makes a difference in our world.”

The Rev. Luis Rodriguez: San Juan Bautista Catholic Church

Depression rates are up during the pandemic and a lot of people are looking for ways to help them feel better, according to the Rev. Luis Rodriguez.

But God is bigger than the pandemic, the San Juan Bautista Catholic Church priest said, adding he also is bigger than death.

So Rodriguez decided his Easter message will be one of faith and hope.

The Rev. Luis Rodriguez “You want to know what your purpose is, the meaning of life, how to get through the hardness of life, war, disease, families and marriages falling apart … the answer is faith in Christ.”

“The message is that if you want new life, faith is the key to the higher truth of humanity,” Rodriguez, 55, said. “You want to know what your purpose is, the meaning of life, how to get through the hardness of life, war, disease, families and marriages falling apart … the answer is faith in Christ.”

Easter is the greatest celebration in the Catholic Church, Rodriguez said.

“In the Catholic Church we try to give people hope, and on Easter we focus on the new life that Jesus Christ gives us,” he said.

Rodriguez said because Easter is celebrated in the springtime when nature comes back to life, he always makes a parallel in his message that Jesus has broken the darkness of the tomb of death.

“He restores our faith and our hope, and we want to share it with the world in love,” he said.

Rodriguez became pastor of the Diocese of Harrisburg’s only Hispanic parish at 425 S. Duke St. in October 2020, seven months after Lancaster County’s first case of COVID-19 was reported.

He is uncertain about the turnout for Sunday's three Masses, but he said he is as ready as he can be.

“Many feel lost, so I hope they make the decision to turn homeward,” he said.

San Juan Bautista offered in-person and virtual celebrations during Holy Week this year.

“Some people even now continue to be nervous about transmission of the virus, but we do sanitize after our celebrations,” he said. “Masking, however, will be completely up to the parishioner.”

What happened during that first Holy Week, Rodriguez said, is considered one single reality – the act of redemption of Jesus Christ to humanity. The Crucifixion is not the end of the story for the followers of Jesus Christ, because something remarkable happened three days later, he said.

“On that first Easter morning, darkness was replaced with light and sadness was replaced with joy,” Rodriguez said. “Resurrection occurs and the light comes back, full of glory and blessings to whoever welcomes him. Just when you think everything is ruined, God comes to our rescue in the presence of Jesus Christ. The tomb is empty, he (Jesus) is not there.

“We cannot keep this to ourselves, it’s meant to be shared with the rest of the world,” Rodriguez said.

Pastor Susan Gascho-Cooke: Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster

Writing an Easter message is not always easy. But how does one keep a 2,000-year-old story of faith, hope, and love fresh and relevant to current circumstances?

“It is a quandary every year,” said Pastor Susan Gascho-Cooke of Community Mennonite Church in Lancaster city. “I try to find a balance between a particular invitation in the story and what is new, particularly given where we are at this year.”

Pastor Susan Gascho-Cooke “We look at what’s going on in the world but also trust this age-old story of how something new arose from a situation that seemed hopeless or a situation that now seems dead.”

Gascho-Cooke, 46, has led the congregation at 328 W. Orange St. since June 2010. She has been preaching the Easter sermon for all those years and said she is developing a new appreciation for the repetition of the Easter story.

“We look at what’s going on in the world but also trust this age-old story of how something new arose from a situation that seemed hopeless or a situation that now seems dead,” Gascho-Cooke said. “I trust in the power of the ancient narrative about the Resurrection and even if my sermon isn’t the most inspiring thing that anybody’s ever heard, there is something powerful about gathering together to retell the story, because there is power in that story.”

Gascho-Cooke said her church is using worship resources with a suggested theme. Each Sunday has been an invitation to move away from how they see the world to how God sees the world. And throughout Lent, the theme has been movement from fear to compassion, scarcity to abundance.

“But when I think about Easter, I think that we are finding this message of finding hope a more serious one, especially coming through the pandemic, the political unrest and the war in Europe,” Gascho-Cooke said.

She also said that, in some ways, people in the congregation are more aware of their need to hear that message.

“I need to remind the congregation of the Good Friday part in order to see Easter. We don’t like to think of the Good Friday part of life. It’s about how we can honestly recognize what is being born out of these difficult times, and how we can be participants of the change from darkness to life and bring hope in this larger community,” Gascho-Cooke said.

Pastor David Manley: St. Paul’s Church

For Pastor David Manley, who leads St. Paul’s Church in Quarryville, the challenge of preparing an Easter message lies in the way people approach one another, their circumstances and what is happening around the world.

“All of that has changed as we experience the conflict in Ukraine and Russia and the possibility of war, or the fallout of COVID,” Manley said. “We can get caught up on some of the challenges we face, but Psalm 27 gives us a reason to hold on to God tighter.”

Manley said his congregation has been studying different psalms leading up to Easter.

“The psalms in this time of Lent tell us what to do during challenges,” Manley, 37, said. “Like King David, who wrestled with his enemies who conspired against him, but also looked at the dangerous situation he was in and held on tighter to God.”

Pastor David Manley “The psalms in this time of Lent tell us what to do during challenges. Like King David, who wrestled with his enemies who conspired against him, but also looked at the dangerous situation he was in and held on tighter to God.”

People are familiar with the Easter story, Manley said, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need to hear the story again.

Manley began his pastorate at the church at 1 W. 4th St. in July 2019.

St. Paul’s has a long history in Lancaster County. Its cornerstone was laid on August 16, 1851, and the church building was dedicated the following year.

Manley said he doesn’t expect a large crowd at Sunday’s in-person service, and he said masks are optional.

“The big story the Bible is telling is about how God made everything and how people rebelled against it,” he said. “It tells us Jesus gives us salvation and forgiveness of sins. There is going to be restoration when everything is set right.”

On this Easter Sunday, Manley’s core message is a reminder that Christian faith plays a role during a crisis. A reminder that in a time of conflict, in a time of war, God will not abandon his people.

“Resurrection should be emphasized a little more. There is still much to learn about the Resurrection, even though it is a story we hear every year,” he said. “Jesus will return to set things right. The core of the message is that Christ will return and establish his kingdom.”