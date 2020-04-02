"In a dark place we find ourselves, and a little more knowledge lights our way."

In the third episode of George Lucas' iconic "Star Wars" saga, "Revenge of the Sith," Yoda says this line to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Bail Organa while taking stock of the losses of the ongoing Clone War.

However, one local "Star Wars"-centric group is living out the spirit of the Jedi by way of cooking meals for the homeless seven days a week during the continued plight of COVID-19.

Rebel Cause Lancaster came into existence five years ago as a way for the "Star Wars" fandom to unite by helping the community. Along the way, the group has held lightsaber trainings, costumed events and other charities to benefit the homeless and people in recovery from drugs and alcohol.

At the helm of this particular starship is Kaden Stetler. Stetler, 25, is a lifelong "Star Wars" fan, born between the releases of "Return of the Jedi" and "The Phantom Menace."

"As soon as he got his first 'Star Wars' figure, the game was over," says Stetler's mom, Jennifer Haddad-Smith, with laugh.

While Rebel Cause has always been a community resource of sorts, the past few weeks have revealed the true power of the light side of the Force. As COVID-19 concerns began ramping up in early March, Stetler and his team started centering their efforts around cooking meals for the homeless on a regular basis.

Stetler's main job, as a cook at Rumplebrewskin's, was put on hold when the restaurant closed to the public several weeks ago. However, the kitchen has since been converted into seven days a week cooking operation that churns out nearly 700 hot and cold meals per week. Though there is a team of volunteers that help with packaging and some cooking, the primary source of cooking is from the family team of Stetler and Haddid-Smith.

"We’ve always done outreach work as far as cooking community meals, and homelessness was a pandemic long before this COVID thing," says Haddid-Smith. "The need was there, so we decided since we were off work, to be there every day for everybody."

At first, the Rebel Cause crew delivered primarily to people at Binn's Park, though, due to sanitary concerns, have now been delivering the meals to St. Mary's Catholic Church and curbside at Rumplebrewskin's.

"We have a good relationship with the homeless, so they recognize us," explains Stetler. "We’re able to drive around and say, 'Hey, we’re going to be here at one of the city-approved locations at whatever time,' and people come out."

Haddad-Smith credits Donroe Giffing, owner of Rumplebrewskin's, as a major factor in the group's successes.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"[Giffing] has been so supportive of my son, I owe him, big time," says Haddad-Smith. "There’s been no hesitation on his part. Without his kitchen, those meals would take eight or 10 hours a day, instead of five"

Rebel Cause also credits donations and a team-up with the Hands Across the Street program at Columbia Presbyterian Church, itself an officially mandated coronavirus emergency feeding site. The connection was made through Haddad-Smith, who went to high school with Lori Flick, food services manager at Columbia Presbyterian.

"[Rebel Cause] started sponsoring meals on the first Sunday of the month, and from there, we started bartering food supplies back and forth, depending on the need," says Flick, who spoke via phone while out delivering meals, herself.

Bishops, church leaders issue guidelines for Holy Week services If there is single message that the various Christian denominations are offering this year, …

Hot meals are made Mondays through Fridays, while Saturdays and Sundays are dedicated to packaged lunches so that the family can recharge.

"Everyone that knows us, knows that Kaden and I love to cook," says Haddad-Smith. "It’s a passion we’ve shared our whole lives."

Through this process, Rebel Cause has stayed in close contact with Mayor Sorace and the City of Lancaster to ensure CDC guidelines are being followed, both in food preparation as well as packaging and delivery. Just this week, Mayor Sorace declared that Rebel Cause would be one of the major guiding forces behind a new day shelter for the homeless in Lancaster, though a name and location has not been announced yet.

"It’s been incredible to watch the city step up and take charge to help people who are having a rough time," says Stetler. "It’s been super inspiring to see in a scary time."

Stetler predicts that food production will only ramp up further as the full effects of COVID-19 continue to be revealed. Along with the food, Stetler hopes to be able to screen "Star Wars" films and do costumed events for children once those opportunities become available again.

"Kaden is doing the very most that he can do," says Flick. "He’s pushing the limit for a non-profit that isn’t faith-based. Whatever he's doing, I'm going to support him one-hundred percent of the way."

For Haddad-Smith, who has been in recovery for five years, helping Stetler cook and make in-roads with the community at large has been a continual effort to give back.

"It’s a cliché, but you know that saying that goes 'True success is when your children grow up to be good people?' It’s been amazing, says Haddad-Smith. "Doing this kind of work with your child, there’s literally nothing better."

In the kitchen at Rumplebrewskin's, there are no lightsabers or long, flowing robes. Nevertheless, there are people harnessing the Force in a way that few currently are.

"Rebel Cause is driven from all the things you learn in Star Wars," says Stetler. "As a kid, I always wanted to be a Jedi, so I’m trying to do that here. I’d love if this story was called, 'There’s a Jedi in Lancaster.'"

For those looking to donate to Rebel Cause Lancaster, seek them out here.