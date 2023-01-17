Longtime Lancaster County Pastor Louis Butcher Jr. was there when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I have a dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963, in Washington, D.C.

“I thank God for the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and for the privilege of sitting in one of his speeches about a dream that obviously hasn’t been totally fulfilled,” Butcher said Monday in a pre-recorded statement during Crispus Attucks Community Center’s 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. “But we as people have come a long way, and that’s very gratifying.”

Butcher, founding pastor of Bright Side Baptist Church in Lancaster city, where he spent 37 years before retiring in 2017, was on hand at the annual breakfast Monday at the Ville Courts, Student Memorial Center, at Millersville University to receive the Essence of Humanity Award. The award recognizes individuals who – beyond the requirements of their work – demonstrate a spirit of caring, remarkable courage, love, strength, determination, encouragement, inspiration, and persistence when dealing with adversity.

“People who grew up in my era were challenged to be the best we could be,” he said. “We were taught that we are winners, and we don’t have to take a back seat to anyone.”

BET News host and CNN political contributor Marc Lamont Hill was this year’s keynote speaker.

“The first time I realized race was a thing would be when I was being bused to school,” Hill told Monday’s audience. “It was at that moment that I realized I was different. I was in middle school and there were cultural differences … the way I spoke, the food I ate, the music I listened to, how I got treated when I walked through the neighborhood.

“Ultimately, I knew there was something different about me,” said Hill, who also was the event’s keynote speaker in 2018.

Hill also said King, who would have turned 94 on Sunday, became unpopular because he wasn’t just speaking out against violence.

“King said the war was wrong because you are sending Black and white people to fight the war when they can’t even live on the same block together here in the United States,” Hill said. “This is the condition. That’s what we are facing now. We have residential segregation. We have to have lawsuits against school districts in order to get them to provide our more fundamental needs.

“This is the stuff we are dealing with,” he said. “Then you add COVID, which just put a spotlight on a problem that was already there.”

Hill said it’s not enough to have the optics of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“We have to commit to it,” he said. “Solidarity is about a commitment to joining in the struggle with other people, not because it would make my life better but because there’s a fundamental value in standing for justice for everybody.”

Vanessa Philbert, CEO of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, spoke at the breakfast about the equity profile of Lancaster County released on Jan. 10. She said after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, people experienced a deep sense of grief, disappointment, sadness, and rage.

“There was a group of community leaders that started thinking about what we could do from that point and how we could be responsible ‘doers’ and not just ‘talkers,’” she said.

The result is “An Equity Profile of Lancaster County,” the 97-page report.

Philbert is on a panel of local community leaders who will discuss and answer questions about the report Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. in a virtual event presented by the United Way of Lancaster County and YWCA Lancaster. Registration for the free Zoom event, which is open to the public, is available at bit.ly/3w3nUA0.

More award winners

Besides Butcher, other award recipients at Monday’s breakfast were:

• Former School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau, who received the Roses Award, which is given to an individual whose personal or professional work has advanced equity for Black and brown people in Lancaster County.

• Longtime Crispus Attucks Community Center volunteer Lisa Parker, who like Butcher, also received the Essence of Humanity Award. Parker has served and prepared meals, connected individuals and families with resources and services available to them, and consulted with the center on ways to improve client services.

• Akeem Baylis and Sandra Logan, both who received the Ruby Payne Cook Award, which recognizes individuals who have dedicated their time in service to the Crispus Attucks Community Center and the surrounding community. Baylis is a drum instructor for the center’s Infamous Unstoppables Drill Team & Drum Squad – which performed at Monday’s breakfast - and Logan, a volunteer at the center’s food pantry who also worked as a center director for Head Start at CAP and was a K-5 teacher at SDL.

Jamar Johnson led the community sing with the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Crispus Attucks Community Center is a program of CAP, the county’s largest anti-poverty organization. Crispus Attucks aims to improve the quality of life for county youth and families by providing services, programs and events promoting physical and mental health while preserving and celebrating African American heritage.