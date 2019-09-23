There have been 33 earthquakes in Pennsylvania since 2014; 13 of them happened in 2019 [map]

Earlier this month, a 2.8-magnitude earthquake that struck outside of East Berlin in Adams County.

The effects could be felt in several counties, including Lebanon, Lancaster and York, as well as in northern Maryland.

So far this year, there have been 13 earthquakes at or above 1.0 magnitude in Pennsylvania so far this year, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Here is the USGS list:

- East Berlin (Adams), 2.8 magnitude, Sept. 15

- Stormstown (Centre), 1.2 magnitude, Aug. 27

- Wellsboro (Tioga), 2.3 magnitude, Aug. 20 (mining explosion)

- East Petersburg (Lancaster), 1.0 magnitude, Aug. 20

- Exton (Chester), 1.1 magnitude, Aug. 18

- Wyomissing Hills (Berks), 1.0 magnitude, July 29

- Spring Ridge (Berks), 2.2 magnitude, July 19

- Mifflintown (Juniata), 3.4 magnitude, June 13

- Mifflintown (Juniata), 1.3 magnitude, June 13

- Wernersville (Berks), 1.0 magnitude, Apr. 11

- Whitfield (Berks), 1.6 magnitude, Apr. 10

- Whitfield (Berks), 1.1 magnitude, March 18

- Shippensburg (Franklin & Cumberland), 1.1 magnitude, Feb. 26

What does magnitude mean?

Seismologists, or the scientists who study earthquakes, gauge the size and strength of earthquakes by using the Richter scale. The Richter scale measures how seismic waves travel through the earth.

The higher the magnitude, the stronger the earthquake.

The Mercalli intensity scale determines the amount of damage an earthquake would make, given its magnitude.

According to the USGS, the abbreviated modified Mercalli intensity scale goes as follows:

1.0 to 3.0 magnitude earthquakes are only felt by a few people under "especially favorable conditions."

are only felt by a few people under "especially favorable conditions." 3.0 to 3.9 magnitude earthquakes are felt by people at rest, or generally indoors, especially at high levels in buildings.

are felt by people at rest, or generally indoors, especially at high levels in buildings. 4.0 to 4.9 magnitude earthquakes are felt by nearly everyone in the area of the quake. Some dishes and windows may break and walls may make a cracking sound.

are felt by nearly everyone in the area of the quake. Some dishes and windows may break and walls may make a cracking sound. 5.0 to 5.9 magnitude earthquakes are felt by all in the area of the quake. These earthquakes can move furniture and damage vulnerable or poorly built buildings. Chimneys may fall.

These earthquakes can move furniture and damage vulnerable or poorly built buildings. Chimneys may fall. 6.0 to 6.9 magnitude earthquakes can cause widespread damage in buildings. Heavy furniture could be overturned, damage to building foundations possible. Some well-built buildings could have considerable damage.

can cause widespread damage in buildings. Heavy furniture could be overturned, damage to building foundations possible. Some well-built buildings could have considerable damage. 7.0 magnitude and stronger earthquakes often cause catastrophic damage, up to and including total destruction of standing structures.

Pennsylvania earthquakes since 2014

Pennsylvania is not on a major fault line, but that doesn't matter, local seismic expert Charles Scharnberger told LNP/LancasterOnline in 2017.

Scharnberger said that Lancaster County is the most active seismic region in Pennsylvania.

Earthquakes aren't very common on the East Coast, however.

Here is a list of all of the 1.0 magnitude-or-greater earthquakes that have happened since 2014 in Pennsylvania, according to the USGS.

2018:

- Wellsboro (Tioga), 2.6 magnitude, Apr. 5 (mining explosion)

- Shillington (Berks), 1.9 magnitude, Sept. 12

- Spring Ridge (Berks), 1.7 magnitude, Sept. 12

- Spring Ridge (Berks), 1.0 magnitude, Sept. 12

- Whitfield (Berks), 1.3 magnitude, Dec. 18

2017:

- Millersville (Lancaster), 2.3 magnitude, Apr. 23

- Susquehanna Trails (York), 1.8 magnitude, Aug. 5

- Lawrence Park (Erie), 1.6 magnitude, Nov. 11

2016:

- Titusville (Crawford), 2.1 magnitude, Apr. 18

- Bessemer (Lawrence), 2.0 magnitude, Apr. 25

- Bessemer (Lawrence), 2.1 magnitude, Apr. 25

- Oakland (Allegheny), 1.8 magnitude, Apr. 25

- Bessemer (Lawrence), 1.9 magnitude, Apr. 26

- Laporte (Sullivan), 1.6 magnitude, May 22

- Wellsboro (Tioga), 1.4 magnitude, Aug. 22

2015:

- Exton (Chester), 2.6 magnitude, Jan. 25

- Conestoga (Lancaster), 1.2 magnitude, Aug. 14

2014:

- Conestoga (Lancaster), 1.6 magnitude, Jan. 9

- Greenville (Mercer), 1.9 magnitude, Feb. 9

- Paradise (Lancaster), 1.4 magnitude, June 20 (quarry blast)