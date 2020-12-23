Theft and weapon charges have now been filed against a man already charged with the apparently random shotgun-killing of a man in West Earl Township in August.

Stephen Jones, 27, of Brecknock Township, is accused of shooting Steve R. Walker in the head as Walker sat in his car along rural Cats Back Road, about four miles south of Ephrata, around midnight Aug. 9.

According to authorities, Jones, driving a stolen pickup truck, somehow forced Walker’s car off the road. Walker, 68, had ties to the area and was tending to matters related to his father. There’s been no indication Jones and Walker knew each other.

Jones was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2013 burglary and larceny conviction in New York state.

The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup Jones was driving had been stolen from the Blaise Alexander dealership in Greencastle, Franklin County, in the days before the killing.

Lancaster County prosecutors filed the additional charges earlier this month. Meanwhile, Jones is in Lancaster County Prison without bail. A trial date has not been scheduled.

