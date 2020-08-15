Ephrata police

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING

EPHRATA TWP.: Matthew A. Rondinella, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, possession with intent to deliver and acquisition of a controlled substance by fraud or deception after police say he stole 247 Alprazolam tablets while working at the Main Street Giant in the pharmacy department, police said. Rondinella stole the tablets between May 16 and June 6, 2020, police said.

Manheim Township police

ABUSE ORDER VIOLATION

Christopher J. Clarke, 45, of Linfield, was charged with a protection from abuse order violation on Aug. 9 after he entered a property of a person from which he was previously banned, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

DUI

Daniel Santiago, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after being pulled over for speeding and erratic driving on Aug. 10 on Deep Hollow Lane. Santiago showed signs of impairment and admitted to police he had consumed alcohol before driving, police said. He refused chemical testing.

John R. Newswanger, 62, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence following a complaint that an intoxicated male driver was driving along the 1600 block of Oregon Pike. Newswanger was identified as the driver and stopped by police, police said. He refused chemical testing.

FRAUD

Karen E. Shockley, was arrested on one felony count of access device fraud and another misdemeanor charge for the same crime after she allegedly used another person’s credit card to make 23 unauthorized transactions totaling $2,087.29 in January. A warrant was served for her arrest on May 19.