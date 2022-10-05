Even as they struggle to address flooding damage at their own homes as a result of Hurricane Ian, a family with Lancaster County ties is using its Fort Myers theater to help residents left without water.

And, miraculously, despite being about a half mile from a river that flows into the Gulf of Mexico, the Prather family’s Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre suffered little storm damage and plans to reopen Oct. 14 with a percentage of ticket sales aiding storm relief efforts.

Tom and Debbie Prather are the founders of Dutch Apple Dinner Theater in East Hempfield Township. Their son Will owns Dutch Apple and the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers. All three live in Fort Myers in Lee County, which felt the full force of Hurricane Ian when it slammed into Florida’s southwest coast last week.

Forty-five of the more than 70 people killed in the storm lived in Lee County, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, adding rescuers on Tuesday continued to search for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes.

The city of Fort Myers, one of five municipalities in Lee County, was especially devastated in the powerful storm that made landfall last Wednesday. Crews and first responders in the city of more than 85,000 people have been working on clearing roads and managing emergencies, while residents in some areas remain without water or electricity as the storm caused damages to the city’s infrastructure, according to the city’s website.

While Will Prather and his parents weren’t hurt in the storm, their homes were damaged, according to a Broadway Palm spokesperson.

“Phone service has also been impacted by the storm, so communication is difficult at times, but we do know that the founders’ home and the home of their son Will got flooded,” Melissa Vogt, general manager of Broadway Palm, told LNP | LancasterOnline on Tuesday in a phone call.

The Broadway Palm was not damaged in the storm, according to a statement posted at broadwaypalm.com.

“We are doing our very best to get up and running as quickly as possible to be of service to the community,” the statement reads. “We have cases of water available during 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. hours. We are hoping to do more very soon. We will send out updates here and on Facebook. Our love, thoughts, and prayers are with our entire community. We will get through this.”

Vogt said the results of a Monday structural inspection have not been released.

“We are making sure everything is structurally sound,” Vogt said Monday. “Inspectors are coming to check the roof, and the maintenance team is also there, but they don’t see any significant damage.”

Helping out

Broadway Palm opened in 1993 and operates year-round, entertaining more than 170,000 guests annually, according to its website.

In a letter to the theater’s patrons, Will Prather wrote: “I’m thrilled to announce that we plan to resume our operations and open on Friday, Oct. 14th.”

In the meantime, the theater is doing what it can to help its neighbors by serving as a pick-up site for those who need water.

“We were hoping to be able to provide meals after the storm but we have no water pressure so we can’t do it at this time,” Vogt said. “We are distributing cases of water to those who need it while supplies last.”

Will Prather also wrote that theater’s staff has been spending time helping their neighbors and local organizations.

“Supporting the community has been and will always be at the core of our business and I’m so proud of what we do as a company and so proud of our team members for their volunteer efforts,” he wrote. “We will also be donating a percentage of ticket sales directly to local Hurricane Ian emergency relief funds.”

Some cast and staff members who have performed at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theater in Lancaster County also perform at the Broadway Palm. Lending a helping hand in the storm relief efforts are Victor Legarreta, Amy McCleary and Dominic Lau, who are familiar names to Lancaster County residents.

Legarreta played the role of Daddy Warbucks in the 2019 Dutch Apple production of “Annie.” This year, Broadway Palm opened its 30th anniversary season with ”Broadway Palm Thru The Decades,” which was written and directed by Legarreta. Meanwhile, Dominic Lau is the technical director at Dutch Apple and Amy McCleary is director and choreographer.

“Our community has been through a lot, and we are still processing all of this,” Vogt said. “But the outpouring of love and support from other theaters and people contacting us and checking on us has been amazing.”