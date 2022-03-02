After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the YMCA Good Friday Breakfast will return to Lancaster County on April 15.

YMCA of the Roses, created when the Lancaster Family YMCA merged with the YMCA of York and York County in December, will host the event at 7:30 a.m. at the Farm and Home Center in Lancaster city. Doors open at 7 a.m.

Michael Smith, Lancaster County director of operations for the YMCA of the Roses, said the YMCA is excited to bring the breakfast back this year.

“COVID has really taken a lot from us; and society gathering in large groups obviously has been one of them. I think God designed for us to live our lives together and in person rather than virtually,” Smith said. “This has been a 67-year tradition here with the Lancaster Family YMCA. We feel in a merged organization that maintaining the connection, the relationships, the authenticity, some of the traditions of both sides of our nonmerged association is extremely important. … We’re extremely excited that we’ll be resurrecting this event.”

Smith said the Good Friday Breakfast reflects the YMCA’s Christian heritage and its core values of caring, honestly, respect and responsibility. The breakfast aims to bring people of the Christian faith together to mark Good Friday.

The Rev. Gerald Simmons will deliver the message at this year’s breakfast. The pastor of Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Lancaster city was scheduled to speak at the canceled 2020 event. His message will focus on the the theme, “The Greatest Price Ever Paid.”

“It’s everything,” Simmons said in reference to Good Friday, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

“Without Good Friday we don’t have Resurrection Sunday. … The focus of Good Friday is that humanity got a second chance,” he said.

The hour-long event will include instrumentals by the Moravian Brass Choir, a song from soloist Brenten Megee, a speech on what the Christian faith means to the YMCA by YMCA of the Roses president and CEO Larry Richardson, worship and a buffet breakfast served by Hess’s Catering.

One of the ways that the YMCA plans to bring people of the Christian faith together during the breakfast is through Simmons’ message that will focus on the cost of sin and the price that God paid to redeem.

Simmons said he hopes his message sheds light on the division of our society and helps people to see our need for redemption.

“Our society and our community obviously are struggling now to pull together. We seem to be pulled a part for many reasons,” said Simmons. “… I would hope that we’ll see the need that we all have for redemption, that is the thrust of the message. Whether we’re up and out or down and out, we’re all out until God brings us in.”

Simmons, who is married with four children, has been the pastor of Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ for 31 years. He graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in social science and from the Lancaster Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree. He also received a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Eastern University and was in residence at the Moravian Theological Seminary.

The breakfast is being sponsored by Fulton Bank and an anonymous sponsor. Smith said due to the recent spike in food prices, tickets are $20 per person, up $5 from previous years.

Food security has been a growing concern as the price of meat, poultry, fish and eggs have gone up by 10.5%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor consumer price index of January 2022.

Although food prices have gone up, Smith said the breakfast is not a fundraising event; rather, the focus is to bring people of faith together.

“That’s really what we’re looking to accomplish: to bring the community together, celebrate the tradition of Good Friday, share in some worship and some fellowship and hopefully see people that we haven’t seen for a while,” said Smith.