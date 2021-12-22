A Lebanon County woman with Lancaster County ties has been sentenced to spend decades behind bars after repeatedly assaulting and abusing her five adoptive children, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Bradford Charles sentenced Stephanie Angelette Duncan, 43, to 47 years in prison Wednesday, the DA’s Office said in a news release. She was also ordered not to have contact with any of the children for the length of her sentence.

If Duncan does contact the children, the State Parole Board would be urged to imprison her for the rest of her life, the DA’s Office said.

“Child abusers exhibit the utmost of evil actions,” said District Attorney Hess Graf. “For years, the Duncan children lived helplessly and at the mercy – or lack thereof – of the Defendants. The level of abuse, torture and emotional neglect the Defendants inflicted is beyond comprehension.”

Duncan, who graduated Manheim Central High School in 1996, will be eligible for parole after 17 years. Her husband Robert was sentenced in October to six to 30 years in prison.

The couple used their children “as a financial tool that existed solely for their gain and profit,” Graf said, receiving tens of thousands of dollars each year, purportedly to care for the adopted children. Duncan fabricated mental health and physical conditions for the children in order to receive additional money while the children.

One of the children would have died and their siblings would have been left with the Duncans had police not intervened, Graf added.

The children, ranging from ages 6 to 15, described living with the Duncans as a “caste system,” with the couple inflicting most of their abuse upon an 11-year-old boy. Their next targets were usually the two oldest boys, while the two youngest children received the least amount of abuse.

Duncan was described by the children as a “monster,” with the 11-year-old telling prosecutors “she tried to kill me,” according to the news release. Duncan doled out extreme physical abuse and meted out grueling chores, then responded with physical torture and verbal abuse if the slightest thing when awry.

Her husband Robert’s role was described by the children as largely being inactive, watching Duncan abuse, starve and torture the children and only actively hitting and choking them during the final months.

Police began investigating the couple after the 11-year-old was taken to a hospital in Hershey unresponsive and hypothermic, with an abnormally low blood pressure. Staff at the hospital found bruises on the boy consistent with abuse and determined he had suffered from extreme hypothermia due to prolonged exposure to extreme cold.

Duncan told hospital staff the boy had purposefully injured himself.

Investigators visited the boy’s room, finding it consisted of a mattress sitting on a bare concrete floor with few personal items and a video camera for monitoring the boy. It was later discovered that the contents found in the room were fabricated by the Duncans, and that the boy in reality slept on the bare floor in the empty room wearing only a diaper as the couple refused to provide him clothing. The children were also forced to remove all lightbulbs from the boy’s room and two others’ rooms, leaving him alone, naked and cold on a concrete floor in utter darkness every night.

A further investigation found Duncan controlled every aspect of the children’s lives with regimented rules. Minor misbehaviors, such as taking too long to use water or complete a chore, resulted in “horrific, violent abuse,” the DA’s office said.

Punishments included forcing the children to run in place for hours if they slept in positions deemed inappropriate or dousing the 11-year-old in bleach. A doctor later determined the boy may have partially ingested diluted bleach.

The Duncans were charged in February with conspiring with one another to commit multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, tempering with or fabricating physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.