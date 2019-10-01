After rumors of zeroing out America’s refugee program, President Donald Trump last week cut the refugee ceiling by nearly half, only allowing 18,000 refugees into the country next year.

The fact that the program is still in existence is “the positive thing” that Church World Service, Lancaster city’s resettlement agency, is trying to focus on after the third year in a row of cuts to the program.

“However, let’s not kid ourselves,” said Stephanie Gromek, the development and communications coordinator at Church World Service. “...It really, really whittles it down to almost nothing.”

With tough restrictions for who can be a refugee outlined in the presidential determination, Church World Service expects that number to be cut down to as few as 7,500 refugees actually admitted.

“There’s a lot of ‘ifs’ ‘ands’ or ‘buts’ in that 18,000 capacity,” Gromek said. “...They have to fit within this perfect little [box].”

REFUGEE CATEGORIES FOR FY 2020 These are the requirements for people who seek refuge in America, under Trump’s latest presidential determination: 4,500 slots for Iraqi people who worked for the U.S. military.

1,500 slots for people from Central America like Honduras and Guatemala.

5,000 slots for people fleeing religious persecution.

7,500 slots for people who do not fall into otherwise defined categories.

Smucker responds

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who represents Lancaster and parts of York County, said in a statement he was “thankful” Trump did not zero out the refugee program.

Smucker added: “I support the Trump administration’s focus on addressing the ongoing crisis at the southern border, reducing a staggering asylum backlog that unfairly delays relief for those with meritorious claims, and completing more overall requests from families and people.”

The presidential determination requires Trump to consult with Congress before signing it, so Church World Service is asking Lancaster residents to write, tweet and call their federal officials Smucker, Sen. Pat Toomey and Sen. Bob Casey.

Church World Service originally planned a rally Tuesday outside Smucker’s office to call on him to voice his opposition to the lowered refugee numbers before the determination is signed and enacted. However, the event was canceled because it was thought to be too reactionary after the determination, organizers said.

PAST REFUGEE LIMITS In 2018, 45,000 refugees were allowed to resettle.

The cap for 2019 was 30,000 refugees.

Former President Barack Obama had an 85,000 ceiling during his last term.

Executive order

The future of the refugee program is threatened further under the Executive Order on Enhancing State and Local Involvement in Refugee Resettlement issued on Sept. 26, Gromek said. The order gives state and local governments the power to decide whether a community or state should accept refugees.

“The Federal Government consults with State and local governments not only to identify the best environments for refugees, but also to be respectful of those communities that may not be able to accommodate refugee resettlement,” Trump said in the order.

A spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf said he is still reviewing the executive order, but that Wolf “has been clear in the past that he supports refugees and the federal resettlement process.”

Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace called the Trump administration’s decisions a “stark contrast to who we are as Lancastrians.” Sorace added that she is proud that Lancaster is America’s refugee capital and is a Welcoming City, a designation given to only six U.S. cities that recognizes cities with policies that promote equity and inclusion.

Church World Service receives federal funding for each refugee it resettles and keeps about $1,000 per refugee for operational costs, Gromek said.

Although Church World Service won’t be able to do as much refugee resettlement because there are fewer refugees coming through (which is the “beating heart” of Church World Service), the agency will not need to lay off any of its employees, Gromek said.

The Trump Administration earlier put a moratorium on refugee resettlement from Oct. 1 through Oct. 22, which has delayed the resettlement of 12 refugees into Lancaster County, Gromek said. Three of those delayed are minors waiting to reunite with their family in Lancaster County, Gromek said.