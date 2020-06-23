The owner of Aura Espresso Bar in downtown Lancaster says he hopes none of his customers get the wrong idea on where the family-run business stands concerning social justice following posts on social media about a donation made to police.

The owner of the cafe, George Zagas, indicated the posts didn’t fully encapsulate the breadth of their donation plans.

In now-deleted social media posts, the coffee shop at 44 N. Queen St. showed Zagas’s mother, Tina Lambakis, holding a donation envelope with a Lancaster city police officer.

The posts stated “the funds were distributed yesterday to the Lancaster Police and we were happy to formally thank them for their unstoppable efforts, which do not go unnoticed.”

Any appearance of defending police brutality “was not our intention,” Zagas told LNP | LancasterOnline in a telephone interview Monday. “Basically, the timing was bad, but we’re not condoning any sort of racism or police brutality.”

Zagas said donations are being evenly split across five agencies as stated in the GoFundMe he created: Lancaster General Hospital, Heart of Lancaster Medical Center (now UPMC Pinnacle Lititz), Lancaster EMS, and city police and fire departments.

Zagas said he started the fundraiser in April, more than a month before the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, as well as the numerous protests that have followed in Lancaster and across the country concerning police brutality and racial justice.

The GoFundMe fundraiser had a goal of $1,000 and ended up raising $615, according to Zagas.

After he saw donations slow down, Zagas said he ended the fundraiser and used $285 of his own money to reach the $1,000 goal. The fundraiser was intended to provide meals to first responders, but Zagas said he did not want to send food at the risk of it going to waste.

Instead, donations will be sent to the five agencies in the form of credit card gift cards that can be used at Aura and elsewhere.

Zagas said if anyone who donated to the fundraiser isn’t satisfied with how the money was distributed, they can stop at Aura to receive a full refund.

Posts across Aura’s social media platforms about the donation were deleted, he said, because of a rampant spread of misinformation.

“We’re both Greek immigrants,” Zagas said of him and his mother. “We would never support something against the community.”

