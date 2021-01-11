The third day of the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to be the biggest day of the event so far, with 26 virtual events and panels on the docket.

Monday's festivities are set to begin at 7 a.m. with the singing of the National Anthem by Downingtown East Vocal Ensemble. The long day of events will conclude at 8 p.m. with a panel discussion on cultivating food access for those in need across Pa.

Nearly every activity will be accessible from the Farm Show's Facebook page or the Pennsylvania Cable Network. Some events and panels require a pre-registration.

Here are five of the most interesting activities to partake in during Monday's edition of the Pa. Farm Show.

8:30 a.m.: 4-H Demonstration: Alpaca Obstacle Courses

Nimble feet may not be the first characteristic that comes to mind when thinking of alpacas, but this demonstration will showcase just how agile they can be. Presented by Pennsylvania State 4-H, Council President Jillian Ranko and her alpaca with demonstrate how to navigate obstacle courses.

This demonstration will be available on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

10 a.m.: Spotted Lanternfly 101

Spotted lanternflies can be quite the nuisance for those living in Pennsylvania. This panel, led by the Penn State Extension, will go over how to identify the invasive pests and steps you can take to slow the spread in your community.

Registrations for this panel can be found here.

12 p.m.: Kitchen Kids: Mixed Berry Roll-Ups and Honey Rice Krispy Balls

Nothing beats some homemade sweets, right? Grab your apron, wash your hands and report to the kitchen for this cooking lesson. This lesson is tailored towards children, but anyone is welcomed to join in on the cooking fun. The recipe can be found here.

This demonstration can be found on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

2:30 p.m.: Fun with Plants: DIY Home Hydroponics Activity

No soil, no problem. Hydroponics is a plant growing method that doesn't require any soil, and this demonstration will show you how pull it off. The instructions for this lesson can be found here.

This presentation can be watched on the Farm Show's Facebook page.

3 p.m.: Farm Tour: Harvest Valley Farms, Valencia

This virtual tour will take you through Harvest Valley Farms, where they grow more than 160 varieties of vegetables that are sold in the surrounding 25 miles of the farm within 24 hours of harvesting.

The tour can be found on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.