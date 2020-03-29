Romaine Engle was a 26-year-old nurse at Harrisburg General Hospital when she became one of the first women to apply to become a Pennsylvania State Trooper.

It was 1971.

Edwards was one of 15 female cadets, 14 of whom graduated. The class was integrated and they did almost exactly what the men did, she said. The only exception: instead of boxing, Edwards and the other women took part in martial arts.

"We were accepted really well by our (male) counterparts in our classes,” recalled Engle, who now has the last name Edwards.

Engle, 74 and living in East Donegal Township, was assigned to Lancaster County, went on to become a lieutenant and retired in 1999. She still works part time for the agency as a nurse.

Now, nearly 50 years later, there are more women in policing in Lancaster.

But their numbers aren’t tremendously high. And Lancaster County only last year saw the hiring of its first female police chief, ever: Lisa Layden, in West Hempfield.

With March being Women’s History Month, LNP|LancasterOnline took a look at the state of women in law enforcement in the county, looking at what women can bring to the profession and challenges.

The numbers

Lancaster city police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser recently noted that the department has 13 female officers.

It’s the most female officers the department has ever had, Berkihiser said.

The department has 122 male officers.

The city’s percentage, about 9.5, isn’t far from the national average of about 10-12%, according to recent studies.

Of the county’s 25 departments with full-time officers, eight departments don’t have any women officers.

Manor Township, with four of its 19 officers women, has the highest percentage at about 21%.

Foremost, those interviewed said, departments should be looking for the best officers ­- period.

But with more women officers, “Our department will be more representative of the community we serve,” Berkihiser said.

Complementary skills

Most of the roughly dozen people interviewed for this story said women bring different attributes than men, which can make for complementary policing.

“I would say from a chief’s perspective, female law enforcement officers are a great asset to the department and the community” said John Michener, Pequea Township’s chief. One of the department’s four full-time officers is a woman. “The help with searching female prisoners and interviewing female victims, which in some cases are more comfortable talking to a female officer. In chaotic situations they often offer a calming and reassuring presence that can help de-escalate a potentially violent situation and bring about a safe conclusion for everyone.”

Others interviewed echoed Michener and elaborated: Women are seen as having strong communication skills, are more likely to resolve conflict with communication rather than by force. And women and children who are victims of crime are often more at ease talking with female officers.

AnnMarie Cordner is an assistant professor of criminal justice at Kutztown University who’s studied women in policing.

“Women and men working together bring more of a balanced approach to policing that is needed,” said.

"One of biggest problems today in policing is that we have decided that policing is all about law-enforcing. Catch the bad guy. Punish the bad guy…. But policing is a much more involved thing that requires skills that are much broader than being tough (it requires) being able to solve problems and think creatively,” she said. “And women and men can enhance policing.”

Layden, the county’s first female chief, agreed.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Women are not as likely to mirror aggression as a male,” she said.

And, while not universally true, Cordner said some research shows that women can do better with victims of domestic violence – who overwhelmingly are female.

Nationally, Cordner said, women account for about 12% of officers nationwide, so Lancaster city isn’t doing badly.

“But it's only close to that national average because of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh,” she said. That’s based on data from a few years ago and Philadelphia, whose department had one woman officer to every three men, has lost some women, she said.

“The rest of the state was about 6% if you factor (Philadelphia and Pittsburgh) out,” she said.

And, according to Cordner, the percentage of female officers just may not get much greater.

“It’s conceivable, but we don’t know the answer to this yet, that there may be a saturation point. Women may not be interested in this job, period,” she said.

Part of it is simply the nature of police work, she said. And shiftwork isn’t particularly conducive to raising a family.

“It may be 2020 and we may have made great strides in liberation and equality, but the truth of the matter is, we live in a society where the bulk of the care of children and family members fall on women,” Cordner said.

"If we want to attract more women to policing, we’re obviously going to need to start at a much, much, much younger age,” Cordner said.

That resonates with Holly Oster, 39, who has spent 12 years as an officer with the Columbia Police Department and previously worked as a prison guard and sheriff deputy.

“I remember growing up as a child, I never saw a female police officer – ever,” she said.

While women officers interviewed said they would recommend policing to young females as strong career option, they also downplayed being a woman at times.

Cop first; gender second.

“I think a lot of women try to downplay their gender,” Layden said, explaining she thinks people want to be also want to be recognized on their merits. “But is an honor to me and it does have a lot of meaning.

“I like to be a role model for young women and I think being able to be the top cop gives them something to look up to,” said Layden.

Pennsylvania State Police

The Pennsylvania State Police was the first state police agency in the country to open to female officers.

(See sidebar on one of first women in the state police)

Under Gov. Tom Wolf, the agency is making hiring women and minorities a priority, according to Lt. Robert Bailey, head of the agency’s recruitment services section.

The idea is to have the agency better reflect the state, said Bailey, who lives in Lancaster County.

“That builds trust and that’s what we’re trying to improve,” he said.

The agency has 253 female troopers now and expects to have about 320 in April. The department will have about 4,600 total troopers then. Five of its 15 recruiters are women.

Troop J, which covers Lancaster, Chester and York counties, has 21 female troopers and 228 male troopers.

Capt. William Brown, director of equality inclusion, said while there’s no target number of how many female troopers the agency should have, "We'd just like the number to continue to rise.”