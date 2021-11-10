At least four Lancaster County school districts have announced a return to mask-optional following a Commonwealth Court decision on Wednesday voiding the state acting secretary of health’s order requiring students, employees and visitors to wear masks while inside school buildings.

Ephrata Area, Penn Manor, Pequea Valley and Warwick school district administrators on Wednesday afternoon, within hours of the court decision, shared that they are returning to the mask-optional policy outlined in their original board-approved health and safety plans immediately.

It’s unclear how the county’s other 13 school districts will respond to the court’s decision. Complicating that, however, is the state health department's intention to appeal the court's conclusion, which would keep the school mask order in place, according to the state.

"The Secretary of Health's authority is clearly outlined in existing law," state Department of Health spokesman Mark O'Neill said in an email Wednesday afternoon. "The Department of Health has directed counsel to file an appeal today. Filing of the appeal will immediately stay the Commonwealth Court’s decision."

Brian Barnhart, the executive director of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, said absent state guidance, Thursday could be the “wild wild west” in terms of masking. Barnhart spoke with LNP | LancasterOnline before the state announced its decision to appeal.

The Commonwealth Court ruling comes just over a month after state Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam’s school mask order went into effect statewide, sparking contentious debates over masks and state mandates at school board meetings in Lancaster County and beyond.

It also prompted two legal challenges, one from state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican. In weighing those challenges, the court majority on Wednesday reached the conclusion that Beam did not have the constitutional authority to issue such an order.

Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon wrote the majority ruling, saying because Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf did not have a disaster emergency proclamation in effect, Beam’s measure was unenforceable. The court, therefore, declared the order null and void.

The opinion didn't address whether schools can adopt mask requirements of their own. The Wolf administration planned to lift the school mask order and allow school boards to choose whether to make masks required beginning Jan. 17, 2022.

The court's decision does not impact the federal mandate that masks be worn on public transportation, which includes school buses.

This story will be updated.