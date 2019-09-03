Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development hopes to raise $100,000 during its annual Rubber Duckie Race on Sunday.

Funds collected from the event have surpassed that amount for the past decade, center President James DeBord said in an LNP editorial in 2018.

But things were dicey last year when heavy rain washed out the 30th annual event at Lancaster County Central Park. Just a month earlier, DeBord reached out to the public for financial support.

The Rubber Duckie Race is one of seven fundraising events the organization holds throughout the year, starting with its annual gala in the spring and ending with the Golf Classic in October. The center also participates in the Extraordinary Give in November.

Due to low Medicaid reimbursements and not enough private insurance coverage, the center has to raise about $1.5 million annually to cover operating costs, according to center spokesman Dan Fink.

In recent years, fundraising has become more critical as the number of patient evaluations has been increasing steadily and the need for space has become more immediate, he said.

Last summer, the center agreed to a five-year lease for a 5,200-square-foot building in East Hempfield Township, across from its 34,000-square-foot facility, which added to its operating cost.

“The day of the festival (last year) was basically a wash out — we ended up doing a scaled-down version,” Fink said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

While the cancellation caused the event to lose day-of donations, contributions by supporters and a donation of $15,000 by Orrstown Bank after the event helped the center raise more than its $110,000 goal.

This year, organizers have come up with a rain-day backup plan, but for now, “we’re planning full speed ahead to hold the event outside,” Fink said.

Organizers expect about 175 volunteers and close to a dozen food vendors to participate on Sunday.

If the forecast calls for rain on Sunday, organizers will contact ticket holders Saturday night about an alternative location.