Dark black plumes of smoke could be seen for miles away as a massive fire burned Wednesday evening at a commercial building in Clay Township.

There, bright orange flames could be seen reaching skyward from the roof of the Weaver Nut Co. at 1925 W. Main St., where more than 70 fire units were dispatched along with police and emergency medical responders.

The first of those responders arrived on scene shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to David Steffen, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s chief.

As of 8:30 p.m., Steffen said he did not believe anyone was injured as a result of the blaze.

According to Steffen, Weaver Nut Co. was closed for the day at the time the fire ignited, and it’s likely that only few — if any — people were inside.

Firefighters remained too busy to talk about two hours after they were initially dispatched to the business, which is described on its website as a family-owned distributor of candy, chocolate, nuts, and bulk foods.

“The fire suppression effort still isn’t done,” Steffen said, adding that he was unable to say what caused the fire or where in the building it started. “It’s way too early for that.”

Steffen was able to confirm that the building’s roof collapsed. He guessed that happened about 7:15 p.m.

“The roof imploded,” he said.

Steffen said his officers were on scene to control traffic, as well as the hundreds of spectators who gathered in the grassy areas and parking lots surrounding the blaze.

Standing at his side, department Officer Brandon Legerlotz described how just a small amount of dark smoke was visible near the building’s rear when he arrived. However, it quickly grew to engulf what appeared to be the whole business — all the time, it spewed black smoke.

That smoke, Steffen said, was of particular concern as spectators closed in. He feared the plumes may contain substances that would be harmful to breathe. They were also worried about rumors about propane gas inside the building, the chief said, though he could not confirm if they were true.

The chief explained that his officers did their best to control the crowds, blocking roads and taping off the surrounding area in an attempt to keep them away from the smoke.

But they were powerless to control people who chose to fly above the blaze — sometimes through the smoke — with small aircraft, Steffen said.

The response to the fire included a 3-mile flight exclusion zone from Lancaster Airport's control tower, according to police.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., Steffen watched as what appeared to be a paraglider passed overhead.

“Look at the guy. He’s going through the smoke. Unbelievable,” the chief said, adding that he has hopes to track the flyers down and to levy prospective penalties.

Those aircraft operators could have gotten in the way of law enforcement and other responders operating drones at the scene, Steffen said.

That’s not to mention their potential to interfere with firefighters who sent water cascading down onto the flames from multiple ladder trucks, as well as from the rooftops of nearby buildings. Firefighters also worked to protect surrounding buildings.

Dozens of firefighters, including from neighboring Lebanon County, were on scene.

Still, at times, intense heat from the blaze could be felt from as far as half a football field away.

By about 8 p.m., firefighters were able to drastically decrease the height of flames and the smoke plume rising from the building.

Responders still remained on scene as of 9:30 p.m.

Vincent Weaver, chief financial officer and commodities buyer with the business, told LNP | LancasterOnline in 2017, "My parents, E. Paul Weaver III and Miriam Weaver, started the company in 1975 and they actually started it in their home basement in Myerstown. They’re retired from the business now. They started in bulk foods — flours and sugars — then later got into dried fruits and nuts and chocolate chips. We started candy products in the ’80s."

Vincent Weaver had just arrived home when he heard that there was a fire at Weaver Nut, he said. He was hoping it was a "mini-fire."

He said he could see smoke from Schaefferstown in Lebanon County, about 8 miles away from Clay Township.

Once he arrived in Clay, he saw "billowing black clouds, and I knew it was bad at that point," Vincent Weaver said.

There were employees in the retail side of the building, but Vincent Weaver said he believes the fire started in the warehouse side. No one was injured in the fire.

"We're thankful that everyone's safe," Vincent Weaver said. "We're looking forward to rebuilding and getting things back to normal as soon as we can."

"We're looking to get the store back open as soon as possible," said Edward Weaver during a Facebook Live with LNP | LancasterOnline.

Edward and Vincent are brothers and owners of the business.

This is a breaking a news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available